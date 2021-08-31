Indicator that determines very accurately "future" where BUYERS and SELLERS will defend their positions.





DOES NOT use moving averages, Fibonacci or any other underlying indicators.





SIMPLE AND EFFICIENT !!





In these defense regions "DEFENSE LINE" is the best region for decision making to buy / sell.













1- Place the indicator on the chart





2 - Move the Vertical lines to the period to be analyzed





3 - The Defense Line will be drawn automatically





4 - To erase the Defense Line, press the "R" key





5 - To keep the Defense Line on the graph, left-click on it to activate it and then right-click on it and go to DEFENSE_LINE PROPERTIES





6 - Change the NAME





7 - For long periods on the chart you can change the PROPERTY OF DEFENSE_LINE to greater thicknesses and different colors





8 - Wait for the graphic to arrive on the Defense Line ..... Good