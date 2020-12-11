The 4 headed dragon MT5

The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions.

1) Set the background trend.

2) Mark the predominant trend.

By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market.


You can download the demo and test it yourself.



1) Set the background trend.  

Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking

a) Powerful buying trend.

b) Weak purchasing trend.

c) Powerful selling trend.

d) Weak selling trend.


2) Mark the predominant trend.


The indicator line marks three scenarios:

a) Bullish trend.

b) Downward trend.

c) No trend.


By combining these two structures, we can operate in favor of the trend or a pullback:


1) By operating purchases in a strong buying trend or sales in a strong selling trend, we will be operating the trend.

2) By operating purchases in a slight trend of sale or sales in a slight trend of purchase, we would operate the pullbacks



------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now



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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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