The 4 headed dragon MT5

The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions.

2) Mark the predominant trend.

By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market.





You can download the demo and test it yourself.







1) Set the background trend.





Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking

a) Powerful buying trend.

b) Weak purchasing trend.

c) Powerful selling trend.

d) Weak selling trend.





2) Mark the predominant trend.





The indicator line marks three scenarios:

a) Bullish trend.

b) Downward trend.

c) No trend.





By combining these two structures, we can operate in favor of the trend or a pullback:





1) By operating purchases in a strong buying trend or sales in a strong selling trend, we will be operating the trend.

2) By operating purchases in a slight trend of sale or sales in a slight trend of purchase, we would operate the pullbacks



