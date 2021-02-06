Anchored VWAP with no Volume

Anchored VWAP (with no Volume)

A unique development of one of the most useful VWAP indicators. This product allows you to get away from using the basics of VWAP, namely the volume. Everything is calculated without it. In addition, a convenient system for selecting starting points has been developed - by moving the "starting field" you indicate to the script the area, in which the extremum, from which the calculation will start, should be searched for.

The main advantages of this development:

  • convenient system for selecting the starting point of VWAP calculation with a movable rectangular zone moved with the mouse
  • VWAP can now be used in markets where no volume data is available - FOREX, Crypto
  • availability of adjustable standard deviation zones. You want 1.79 instead of sigma 2 - you can do it
  • A completely unique modification of VWAP is the "Flexibility" parameter. Check it out in the screenshots
  • calculation from extremes, which makes VWAP as accurate as possible

The input parameters of the product are elementary.

  • indicator number. If you want to put several VWAPs on the chart, each one must have its own number.
  • color selection
  • control field dimensions
  • the prices that will participate in the calculation. There are both standard median and extremes, which I recommend to pay special attention to
  • Enable the "Flexibility" parameter
  • Enable/disable calculation using volume
  • Enable/disable sigma display and manually adjust their values

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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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RENKO Reversal
Anton Polkovnikov
5 (3)
Utilities
RENKO Reversal by StockGamblers Actually working RENKO in MT5. Uses "custom symbols" for drawing. You can apply any indicators with complete peace of mind. The movement of the last price is displayed in real during the formation of the "brick". Put the script in the MQL5/Experts folder. More precisely: C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\terminal_number\MQL5\Experts Settings: ValuePerBar - height of the "brick" in points revCandle - multiplier for the height of the turning "brick".
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Delete Indicators
Anton Polkovnikov
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The script removes all of the indicators on the chart with one movement of the hand. There are situations when there are too many indicators on the chart. And it is required to delete all of them without closing the tab. Unfortunately, the settings window doesn't allow us to select all indicators at once and we have to delete one by one. This script will solve this problem. Simply drag the script   from Navigator window onto the chart.
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TrendMeasurer indicator manual
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
TrendMeasurer indicator manual / TMi manual The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of
TrendMeasurer indicator
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
TrendMeasurer indicator / TMi The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of "fuel" can be
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
Point of Control POC
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price movement. Our indicator is unique. It is dynamic. The first feature is that the
Volatility indicator no lagging
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Non-lagging VOLATILITY indicator A radical modification of the ATR indicator, which corrected all of its shortcomings (the picture shows the difference with ATR). The indicator shows the swing size of the current market movement. Features: does not have a time window period, i.e. any subjective settings non-delayed, the extremums of the indicator always coincide with the extremum of the price (note the picture) is normalized by means of a color solution, i.e. it has the properties of an oscillat
MultiVWAP
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
MultiVWAP A radical reworking of the well-known VWAP, which is in fact a completely new unique tool. It gives you the opportunity to put 5 types of different VWAPs on the chart: Volume - standard VWAP calculated based on volume No volume - no volume in calculations, which allows using the indicator on the charts, for which the broker does not supply volumetric data Volatility - new development, the calculation is based on unsteady volatility Buyer - VWAP calculation is based on current market bu
Seconds charts TimeFrame
Anton Polkovnikov
Utilities
Seconds time frame In MT5 there are no second charts by default. Many of the presented options for creating such do not work fully - errors with extrema, inability to use indicators, etc. I present you a fully working variant. The script works as an Expert Advisor by creating a custom symbol. To work, the script is placed on the M1 chart of the instrument of interest, after which the window of the custom symbol will open automatically. The settings are minimal and intuitive - the timeframe inter
POC Auto
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Auto Point of Control Indicator for those who use the Market/Volume Profile in their trading, who are familiar with the concepts of POC and VAH/VAL. I often noticed that it is inconvenient to change the zone of POC level calculation. Also it is not always convenient to use periodic areas, such as Day, Hour, etc. So I decided to develop a fully automated POC, where the zones change each other through the algorithm in the script. How to use POC - everyone decides for himself. They can be stop-loss
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Pullback Hunter
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
PULLBACK HUNTER What is every trader's cherished dream? To see without delay the places where the reversal will happen. This, of course, is from the category of magic, though... nothing is impossible. But for now I've prepared for you an indicator that marks in real time the end of corrections to the current movement or in short - catches pullbacks.What is the main point? Many people practice rebounds when the price moves in the direction of the open position. And they do them on the formation o
Levels StopTP
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
LEVELS (extremes, stops, takeprofits) The indicator visualizes the levels of recent price extremes. Such values are searched for by means of an internal algorithm. It does not redraw.  It is used to change stop order placement levels (done manually by the user, the indicator only visualizes the level). It can also be used for taking partial profits at opposite levels of the movement. The indicator will allow you to take most of the strong movements. You don't have to worry about exiting a positi
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