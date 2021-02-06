Anchored VWAP (with no Volume)

A unique development of one of the most useful VWAP indicators. This product allows you to get away from using the basics of VWAP, namely the volume. Everything is calculated without it. In addition, a convenient system for selecting starting points has been developed - by moving the "starting field" you indicate to the script the area, in which the extremum, from which the calculation will start, should be searched for.

The main advantages of this development:

convenient system for selecting the starting point of VWAP calculation with a movable rectangular zone moved with the mouse

VWAP can now be used in markets where no volume data is available - FOREX, Crypto

availability of adjustable standard deviation zones. You want 1.79 instead of sigma 2 - you can do it

A completely unique modification of VWAP is the "Flexibility" parameter. Check it out in the screenshots

calculation from extremes, which makes VWAP as accurate as possible

The input parameters of the product are elementary.