POC Auto
- Indicators
- Anton Polkovnikov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Auto Point of Control
Indicator for those who use the Market/Volume Profile in their trading, who are familiar with the concepts of POC and VAH/VAL. I often noticed that it is inconvenient to change the zone of POC level calculation. Also it is not always convenient to use periodic areas, such as Day, Hour, etc. So I decided to develop a fully automated POC, where the zones change each other through the algorithm in the script.
How to use POC - everyone decides for himself. They can be stop-loss zones. They can be pointers to the direction of trade. Those who work with POC know very well what to do with them.
Features of the indicator - the ability to choose the principles by which the starting points of the ROS calculation are changed. The user has the right to choose one of the three presented options, or use them in any complex.
- Breakout VAH/VAL Area - breakout of the VAH/VAL area boundaries is a trigger for changing the POC calculation area. The percentage of the area is set by the user.
- Breakout Trend - the POC calculation starts when the current trend breaksout. The current trend is analyzed by the script using the user's preferences (Trend Settings section): sensitivity, number of trend segments analyzed, preference for strong trend movements.
- Breakout Volatility Borders - the change of start of POC calculation occurs at a breakout of the volatility bounds.
The rest of the settings are cosmetic and self-explanatory.
The Bar's Quantity parameter shows the number of candlesticks on which the indicator will be displayed. The more it is, the more time is required to calculate the ticks. I use a range of 2000-4000.
Attention!
- The indicator will only work if the broker provides tick data (las/volume ticks). You can check the possibility through the test ordering of tick history in the Symbols menu. If you, not having carried out such check, bought the indicator and as a result cannot use it, it is not the reason for return.
- A delay is allowed when placing the indicator on the chart. It is associated with ordering, receipt of ticks and their subsequent calculation.
- The indicator placed on the chart will not be displayed when MT5 is turned on when the market is not working, because there is no broadcasting of ticks. To display the indicator, you need to change any parameter once/twice through the settings. For example, increase the Bar's Quantity parameter by one.