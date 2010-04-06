Auto Point of Control

Indicator for those who use the Market/Volume Profile in their trading, who are familiar with the concepts of POC and VAH/VAL. I often noticed that it is inconvenient to change the zone of POC level calculation. Also it is not always convenient to use periodic areas, such as Day, Hour, etc. So I decided to develop a fully automated POC, where the zones change each other through the algorithm in the script.

How to use POC - everyone decides for himself. They can be stop-loss zones. They can be pointers to the direction of trade. Those who work with POC know very well what to do with them.

Features of the indicator - the ability to choose the principles by which the starting points of the ROS calculation are changed. The user has the right to choose one of the three presented options, or use them in any complex.

Breakout VAH/VAL Area - breakout of the VAH/VAL area boundaries is a trigger for changing the POC calculation area. The percentage of the area is set by the user.

Breakout Trend - the POC calculation starts when the current trend breaksout. The current trend is analyzed by the script using the user's preferences (Trend Settings section): sensitivity, number of trend segments analyzed, preference for strong trend movements.

Breakout Volatility Borders - the change of start of POC calculation occurs at a breakout of the volatility bounds.

The rest of the settings are cosmetic and self-explanatory.

The Bar's Quantity parameter shows the number of candlesticks on which the indicator will be displayed. The more it is, the more time is required to calculate the ticks. I use a range of 2000-4000.

Attention!