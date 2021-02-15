TrendMeasurer indicator manual

TrendMeasurer indicator manual / TMi manual

The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start.

How the indicator works

The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of "fuel" can be set by a user himself/herself so the curve should fit the first price pullback. Then we expect the end of the curve or its breakdown by the price. The indicator is intended to show a user potential exit points from the deal.

Settings

  • Indicator number: If there are two or more indicators on the chart, each must have an individual number, otherwise indicators with the same numbers will start from the same point
  • Critical parameter: the amount of "fuel", by changing which we put the curve on the first rollback of the movement
  • Parameter balance: displaying the balance of the Critical parameter or the used amount
  • Volume: use volume or analog obtained by converting price data to calculate Critical parameter. Without volume can be used on Forex and Crypto
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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RENKO Reversal by StockGamblers Actually working RENKO in MT5. Uses "custom symbols" for drawing. You can apply any indicators with complete peace of mind. The movement of the last price is displayed in real during the formation of the "brick". Put the script in the MQL5/Experts folder. More precisely: C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\terminal_number\MQL5\Experts Settings: ValuePerBar - height of the "brick" in points revCandle - multiplier for the height of the turning "brick".
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The script removes all of the indicators on the chart with one movement of the hand. There are situations when there are too many indicators on the chart. And it is required to delete all of them without closing the tab. Unfortunately, the settings window doesn't allow us to select all indicators at once and we have to delete one by one. This script will solve this problem. Simply drag the script   from Navigator window onto the chart.
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Anton Polkovnikov
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Anchored VWAP (with no Volume) A unique development of one of the most useful VWAP indicators. This product allows you to get away from using the basics of VWAP, namely the volume. Everything is calculated without it. In addition, a convenient system for selecting starting points has been developed - by moving the "starting field" you indicate to the script the area, in which the extremum, from which the calculation will start, should be searched for. The main advantages of this development: con
TrendMeasurer indicator
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TrendMeasurer indicator / TMi The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of "fuel" can be
VWAP Daily
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Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
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Non-lagging VOLATILITY indicator A radical modification of the ATR indicator, which corrected all of its shortcomings (the picture shows the difference with ATR). The indicator shows the swing size of the current market movement. Features: does not have a time window period, i.e. any subjective settings non-delayed, the extremums of the indicator always coincide with the extremum of the price (note the picture) is normalized by means of a color solution, i.e. it has the properties of an oscillat
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MultiVWAP A radical reworking of the well-known VWAP, which is in fact a completely new unique tool. It gives you the opportunity to put 5 types of different VWAPs on the chart: Volume - standard VWAP calculated based on volume No volume - no volume in calculations, which allows using the indicator on the charts, for which the broker does not supply volumetric data Volatility - new development, the calculation is based on unsteady volatility Buyer - VWAP calculation is based on current market bu
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Seconds time frame In MT5 there are no second charts by default. Many of the presented options for creating such do not work fully - errors with extrema, inability to use indicators, etc. I present you a fully working variant. The script works as an Expert Advisor by creating a custom symbol. To work, the script is placed on the M1 chart of the instrument of interest, after which the window of the custom symbol will open automatically. The settings are minimal and intuitive - the timeframe inter
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Auto Point of Control Indicator for those who use the Market/Volume Profile in their trading, who are familiar with the concepts of POC and VAH/VAL. I often noticed that it is inconvenient to change the zone of POC level calculation. Also it is not always convenient to use periodic areas, such as Day, Hour, etc. So I decided to develop a fully automated POC, where the zones change each other through the algorithm in the script. How to use POC - everyone decides for himself. They can be stop-loss
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