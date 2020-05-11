Smart Psar

Smart Psar its an strategy indicator, based on the strategy of parabolic sar and exponencial moving average of 30 periods, when them aim to a long trend, then a white arrow will spawn in the high of the candle and it will a draw a line to follow the trade near the candles , before a time when the conditions are gived ,then a close position signal will be appear like a white check,but also if them aim to a shoty trend, then the arrow will be turn yellow spawning in the low of the candle and it will a draw a line to follow the trade near the candles , before a time when the conditions are gived ,then a close position signal will be appear like a yellow check, well its a so easy indicator to use, and so powerfull too, whit better results if use it for trade in long term, like swingtrading.
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Indicators
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5 (1)
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