Smart Psar its an strategy indicator, based on the strategy of parabolic sar and exponencial moving average of 30 periods, when them aim to a long trend, then a white arrow will spawn in the high of the candle and it will a draw a line to follow the trade near the candles , before a time when the conditions are gived ,then a close position signal will be appear like a white check,but also if them aim to a shoty trend, then the arrow will be turn yellow spawning in the low of the candle and it will a draw a line to follow the trade near the candles , before a time when the conditions are gived ,then a close position signal will be appear like a yellow check, well its a so easy indicator to use, and so powerfull too, whit better results if use it for trade in long term, like swingtrading.