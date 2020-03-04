Victory Ravage Days and Scalping

Are you ready to get Alert,aim,shot and take profit?

well nice to meet you im Martin del NEGRO from Argentina, let me introduce you about your new indicator, this one have the knowledge to find pivot points in the chart ,more specifically when the price its starting a new strong trend (buy)bullish or bearish(sell) ,and when "Victory Ravage Days.ex4" indicator find this one pivot point, he will immediately get in touch with you send you a notification to take advantage of this fresh and new oportunity.

I recommend use this one indicator on forex Daily charts for maximum precision and profitability , but if you want to go quicker for scalping you can use it in CFD stocks on APPL and FB for example, preferably near the open of the Stocks market.

"Victory Ravage Days.ex4" Indicator, will display a blue upper arrow if the signal indicates a bullish trend, a maximum of three times near the pivot point and if this one pivot point its really stronger you will see another signal more in the chart, like a "Gold check tick" above the candle to go buy ,and vice versa if the signal indicates a bearish trend ,the indicator will display a red lower arrow with a maximum of three arrows near the pivot point and if the start of the sellers trend its really stronger you will get an extra signal like a "Fuchsia check tick" below the candle to go sell.

The colour of the arrows will represent the reliability of the signal, light blue represent the higher probability of a good bullish signal ,and dark blue represent the lower probability of a good bullish signal, vice versa for the bearish signals, if the sellers arrow colour is light red it represents the higher probability of a good bearish signal,and dark red represent the lower probability of a good bearish signal.

Pss...later i will give you for free an extra indicator to close your orders after opened with "Victory Ravage Days.ex4"