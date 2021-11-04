NFP Master its an scalper EA that trade the NFP monhtly news,here we locate an extraordinary oportunity to make flash money, even if the price rise down or pump up we will get profit anyway, the best part of this Expert Advisor is that we dont need any VPS, just run the EA 10 minutes before the Non Farming Payrolls new gonna be released and let the money comes, just test it on any NFP new that has been released in the past and you will see it works, the performance say it all.

Preferly use ECN brokers with 0 spread for a perfect execution and a best reward risk perspective. There is the instructions of how we will use the EA please take note:

Input Parameters:

________________ Money Managment ________________

Account_Percent : 3.0 (This is the percentaje of the account you will risk, this is personal for the economy of every one, the stop loss will be the low of the previus candle if we make a buy, even if the EA send a sell the stop loss will be on the High of the previus candle, if we take a loss, we will lose the )

takeP_percent : 200

BreaEven_at_percent = 100

_________________ Time Settings ___________________

Month_Orders = 10 (the Month to set up when the NFP new will comes)

Day_orders = 8 (the Day to set up when the NFP new will comes)

Hour_Orders = 15 (this parameter just dont touch , because the NFP new is released at the same hour)

minute_Orders = 30 (this parameter just dont touch , because the NFP new is released at the same minute)





Just select how many percent of your account will risk for every trade for example 1%, go to the economic calendar to search when comes the next NFP new , press F7 on the chart set the NFP date on the Time parameters of the EA ....after that only remember to open the EA 10 or 5 minutes before the Non farming payrolls new will be release....just wait for it...and see what happen ¡good luck!.



