Stochastic easy cross
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Stochastic easy cross, its a simplificated version of original Stochastic indicator, its one its based on the cross of the main line and the signal line of the indicator,and when a cross ocurrs , a cross or a flower will be drawn , if a blue cross appear its one give us a buy signal, and if then is drawn a red cross its talk us about a sell signal, well this is all its really easy to use, any question please ask me to mi email see you!
email: despiertatutrader@gmail.com