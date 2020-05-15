Stochastic easy cross

NFP Master MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO Utilities

NFP Master its an scalper EA that trade the NFP monhtly news,here we locate an extraordinary oportunity to make flash money, even if the price rise down or pump up we will get profit anyway, the best part of this Expert Advisor is that we dont need any VPS, just run the EA 10 minutes before the Non Farming Payrolls new gonna be released and let the money comes, just test it on any NFP new that has been released in the past and you will see it works, the performance say it all. Preferly use ECN b