Stochastic easy cross

Stochastic easy cross, its a simplificated version of original Stochastic indicator, its one its based on the cross of the main line and the signal line of the indicator,and when a cross ocurrs , a cross or a flower will be drawn , if a blue cross appear its one give us a buy signal, and if then is drawn a red cross its talk us about a sell signal, well this is all its really easy to use, any question please ask me to mi email see you!

email: despiertatutrader@gmail.com

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MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Indicators
Parabolic Sar easy mode, remake the original p.sar indicator making it more easy to read for novicians traders and experimented traders looking to reduce the time analizing the charts, you can make your own strategy modificating the periods and fusioning it with others indicators like RSI ,stochastic or what you want,its one indicator runs better on high time charts like H4 or D1.
FREE
Victory Ravage Days and Scalping
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Indicators
Are you ready to get Alert,aim,shot and take profit? well nice to meet you im Martin del NEGRO from Argentina, let me introduce you about your new indicator, this one have the knowledge to find pivot points in the chart ,more specifically when the price its starting a new strong trend (buy)bullish or bearish(sell) ,and when "Victory Ravage Days.ex4" indicator find this one pivot point, he will immediately get in touch with you send you a notification to take advantage of this fresh and new oport
Smart Psar
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Indicators
Smart Psar its an strategy indicator, based on the strategy of parabolic sar and exponencial moving average of 30 periods, when them aim to a long trend, then a white arrow will spawn in the high of the candle and it will a draw a line to follow the trade near the candles , before a time when the conditions are gived ,then a close position signal will be appear like a white check,but also if them aim to a shoty trend, then the arrow will be turn yellow spawning in the low of the candle and it wi
ADX revolution
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Indicators
ADX revolution its an revolutionary indicator, this one simplificate all the signals of convencional ADX indicator, analyzing the market more quickly and giving more colour to the entry signals, to gift you more time for trade and dont waste time analizing. Nice to meet you trader!, im from Argentina if you have any question  please contact me by my email: despiertatutrader@gmail.com
RSI orbes
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Indicators
RSI orbes its an remake of the classic RSI indicator, it have the same but show it by a different way, if lvl 30 or lvl70 are crossed the RSI orbs will draw red orbs or blue green orbes,you can create your own strategy configuring the periods, also for sell when the red orbs appear or to buy when the green orbs its drawn, you can use it by your way, any question please ask to me to my email , good luck see you! email: despiertatutrader@gmail.com
Lines Resources
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Utilities
Lines Resource is an technical indicator that dysplay lines in the chart giving some notion of supports and resistance levels for the correct functionallity of Optimal Investor EA an multicurrency EA that gives an 52% return monthly.  Please install it, to run Optimal Investor EA correctly. Next to it, install Profitnator Resources Indicator FREE , to Run Optimal Investor EA.the second and last one resource.
FREE
Reward Risk Pro Tool
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
5 (1)
Utilities
Reward Risk PRO TOOL, its the ultimate tool for your trading money managment, stop wasting time calculating your reward risk percentaje , just making some clicks you can get your ideal distance for your stop loss, and next to it will get your corresponded Take profit point for your stop loss, for example if you set an 100 ticks stop loss and want to get an equivalent reward just make your next click were the text offers 1/1 reward risk, if you want to get a reward/risk relation more profitly jus
NFP Master
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Utilities
NFP Master its an scalper EA that trade the NFP monhtly news,here we locate an extraordinary oportunity to make flash money, even if the price rise down or pump up we will get profit anyway, the best part of this Expert Advisor is that we dont need any VPS, just run the EA 10 minutes before the Non Farming Payrolls new gonna be released and let the money comes, just test it on any NFP new that has been released in the past and you will see it works, the performance say it all. Preferly use ECN b
BC Juice MT5
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Experts
BC Juice mt5 (Big Candle scanner) is a powerful tool that should be in your portfolio, among its most important features that stand out is the high probability of success when finding a "Reversal" in the market with a probability percentage of 85%. It does not use Martin Gale, it does not use Grid, it's simply a very well-founded and proven strategy, in addition to having the exclusive confirmation of trends provided by the Heiken Ashi indicator. The Experts Advisor seeks to enter areas with
RSI Rush
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Indicators
Certainly! Let’s discuss the   RSI Rush , an aggressive momentum indicator that combines weighted moving averages (WMAs) at lows, mid-price, and tight highs. Here are the key components: Weighted Moving Averages (WMAs) : The RSI Rush employs three WMAs: WMA at Lows : Calculated based on the lowest prices during a specific period. WMA at Mid-Price : Considers the average price (midway between highs and lows) during the same period. WMA at Tight Highs : Based on the highest prices during the speci
Keyboard Trader
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Utilities
Keyboard Trader   is a tool designed for ultra-fast trading in   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   using   keyboard shortcuts . Here’s a concise description of its features: Swift Execution : Keyboard Trader allows you to execute orders rapidly without clicking. You can use keyboard shortcuts to efficiently open and close positions. Ideal for News Trading : Given the need for quick action during news events, this tool is particularly useful for trading during high volatility moments. Customizable Hotkeys : T
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