BC Juice MT5

BC Juice mt5 (Big Candle scanner) is a powerful tool that should be in your portfolio, among its most important features that stand out is the high probability of success when finding a "Reversal" in the market with a probability percentage of 85%.

It does not use Martin Gale, it does not use Grid, it's simply a very well-founded and proven strategy, in addition to having the exclusive confirmation of trends provided by the Heiken Ashi indicator.

The Experts Advisor seeks to enter areas with a high probability of reversal, and we have confirmed that the sharp and strong movements of the market are the best ally for the operation of this EA. Unlike the majority of Experts that have problems when the market is unstable and volatile, BC Juice mt5 EA benefits from the financial news report of the economic calendar, it is an ideal EA to take advantage of the latent and fleeting turns of the market generated by the instability of the world economy.

We invite you to download the demo of the BC Juice mt5 EA so that you can verify for yourself its masterful performance, it comes with the configuration ready to use in the AUD/USD pair, with the recent optimization of only 3 months, and a forward backtest of 12 months, a remarkable statistical achievement.


Inputs:

prev_candle pips: 60 (the amount of pips needed on the recently closed candle to take the reversal)

TF_big_candle: (the timeframe of the previous candle to analyze)

pips_SL: 30 (pips to take as a stop loss)

pips TP:100 (pips to take as profit cap)

money_to_trade: 60 (money to risk in USD per trade)

breakEven_if50: true (if the trade reaches 50% of the momentum from where the reversal probability was detected, Break Even is set)

pips_to_break_and_heiken: 5 (the minimum pips in favor to establish a confirmation of heiken ashi reversal & minimum pips to take the SL to break even, only if the previous input also meets)

TP_extra_at_impulse: true (extra take profit at the start of the impulse, only when the reversal is made at 100%)

TP_mid_finish: false (take profit mid-impulse, akin to a 50% fibonacci)

MagicNumber:4658
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Juan Daniel Talmasky Silbert
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Juan Daniel Talmasky Silbert 2022.11.07 00:34 
 

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