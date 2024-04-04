RSI Rush

Certainly! Let’s discuss the RSI Rush, an aggressive momentum indicator that combines weighted moving averages (WMAs) at lows, mid-price, and tight highs. Here are the key components:

  1. Weighted Moving Averages (WMAs):

    • The RSI Rush employs three WMAs:
      • WMA at Lows: Calculated based on the lowest prices during a specific period.
      • WMA at Mid-Price: Considers the average price (midway between highs and lows) during the same period.
      • WMA at Tight Highs: Based on the highest prices during the specified timeframe.
    • These WMAs provide a smoothed representation of price action.

  2. Entry During Aggressive Phase:

    • The RSI Rush aims to enter trades during the aggressive phase of price movement.
    • An aggressive phase occurs when the price crosses above or below the central line (typically the 50 level).
    • Crossing above the central line signals potential bullish movement.
    • Crossing below the central line signals potential bearish movement.

  3. Tight Price Action:

    • The RSI Rush focuses on tight price ranges.
    • Tight highs and lows indicate reduced volatility and potential breakouts.
    • The indicator seeks to capture these breakouts during the aggressive phase.

  4. Relative Strength Index (RSI):

    • While not explicitly mentioned, the RSI Rush likely incorporates RSI as part of its analysis.
    • RSI helps confirm overbought or oversold conditions, aligning with the concept of the aggressive phase.

In summary, the RSI Rush identifies high-probability entry points based on weighted moving averages, adjusted price action, and RSI signals. Traders can use this indicator to enhance their trading strategies and improve timing for their trades.


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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ADX revolution
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
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Stochastic easy cross
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
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RSI orbes its an remake of the classic RSI indicator, it have the same but show it by a different way, if lvl 30 or lvl70 are crossed the RSI orbs will draw red orbs or blue green orbes,you can create your own strategy configuring the periods, also for sell when the red orbs appear or to buy when the green orbs its drawn, you can use it by your way, any question please ask to me to my email , good luck see you! email: despiertatutrader@gmail.com
Lines Resources
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