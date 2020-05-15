RSI orbes
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RSI orbes its an remake of the classic RSI indicator, it have the same but show it by a different way, if lvl 30 or lvl70 are crossed the RSI orbs will draw red orbs or blue green orbes,you can create your own strategy configuring the periods, also for sell when the red orbs appear or to buy when the green orbs its drawn, you can use it by your way, any question please ask to me to my email , good luck see you!
email: despiertatutrader@gmail.com