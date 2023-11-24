ASR Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Arash Nikniazi
    Arash Nikniazi

    Arash Nikniazi

    I have been working with PEYNEX team for the last couple of years.Now It is time to show the world of trading what we have done through these years. I am the sales representative who is always here for traders interested in our products. Any technical support will be covered ASAP. Just send me a
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

ASR (Accurate Support Resistance) Indicator

Uniqe formula behind this indicator makes it one the world's best support resistance indicator.

watch the tutorial video

It is user-friendly and here are some key features :

-- different calculations for swing traders and scalpers.

-- the lower the accuracy number the further the lines distance is.

--easily applicable on all charts. ( try to find the best accuracy number )

recommended accuracy number for Gold is 5or 6, for eurusd 6 or 7.

other instruments can be found easily by applying different numbers.

Join our channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/peynex

Any questions 

contact me in private telegram/instagram support @peynex

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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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Positions Value
Arash Nikniazi
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By using this indicator you can easily find out how much your position is in profit right on the volume line on the chart. no need to take your mouse pointer on the lines. --- if you have different positions you can set all your TPs or SLs to a specific price to know the final value if the price reaches there. key features are : --- opened positions TP/SL value right on the chart. --- live value of the open position right on the volume line. --- commissions and swaps are being calculated. --- fo
Accuwiser
Arash Nikniazi
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Accuwiser Expert Advisor We have developed a strategy for GOLD which is now available for everyone through Accuwiser Expert advisor. Tight money management and risk management have been applied to this expert. The way we handle losing trades is unique and 3 different methods are applied if any trade goes in loss. Furthermore Entering a trade is time-based and differs in various modes we recommend. Different risk levels which have been provided have no interaction with higher lot size. Only dif
Peynex Pivots
Arash Nikniazi
Indicators
Pivots Indicator Traders have been using this indicator for a long time, but the main difference or might better call it betterment applied to well known pivots indicator is that you can change how the pivot can be illustrated. There are two ways to get the pivots on the chart. you can use either number of candles or the movement of the market using points of retracement. you can find out more on the video. furthermore pivots lines can be drawn to see the possible support and resistance prices w
Positions Management Expert
Arash Nikniazi
Utilities
This Expert provides a panel to manage all positions you have on different pairs or any instruments. not only you can close your positions just by clicking the amount of profit or loss shown on the related cell, but also you can customize whatever you see on the panel from font size  to lines and background colors. Remember ,  auto trading on MT4 panel must be active, but in our Expert we have provided a key on the panel to activate or deactivate the panel to avoid closing by accident. Any qu
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