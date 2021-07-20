Important Levels Indicator MT5
- Indicators
-
Andrey TatarinovRobot for trading on news
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10427
Trend Hunter indicator with the ability to send signals to Telegram
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 8 November 2023
When the price reaches the level, an alert or push notification is displayed.
MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69486
- Show Levels 100 pips - show levels that are multiples of 100 pips
- Show Levels 50 pips - show levels that are multiples of 50 pips
- Show Levels 25 pips - show levels that are multiples of 25 pips
- Color Levels 100 pips - line color for levels divisible by 100 pips
- Color Levels 50 pips - line color for levels divisible by 50 pips
- Color Levels 25 pips - line color for levels divisible by 25 pips
- Send Alert - sending notifications
- Send Push - sending push notifications
Awesome indicator!!