Important Levels Indicator MT5

5
The indicator displays important technical levels on the chart. These levels act as support or resistance for the price movement.

The most important levels are multiples of 100 and 50 pips. You can also display levels in multiples of 25 pips .

When the price reaches the level, an alert or push notification is displayed.

MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69486

Settings
  • Show Levels 100 pips - show levels that are multiples of 100 pips
  • Show Levels 50 pips - show levels that are multiples of 50 pips
  • Show Levels 25 pips - show levels that are multiples of 25 pips
  • Color Levels 100 pips - line color for levels divisible by 100 pips
  • Color Levels 50 pips - line color for levels divisible by 50 pips
  • Color Levels 25 pips - line color for levels divisible by 25 pips
  • Send Alert - sending notifications
  • Send Push - sending push notifications


Reviews 4
indaka
14
indaka 2024.08.14 14:53 
 

Awesome indicator!!

TI-trader
163
TI-trader 2023.09.22 11:32 
 

Thank you for the good indicator, can you please add a function in future update that we can use this on XAUUSD, because applying this indicator on gold it only counts every 10 pips as 100 pips.

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2023.04.17 11:38 
 

very good indicator

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indaka
14
indaka 2024.08.14 14:53 
 

Awesome indicator!!

TI-trader
163
TI-trader 2023.09.22 11:32 
 

Thank you for the good indicator, can you please add a function in future update that we can use this on XAUUSD, because applying this indicator on gold it only counts every 10 pips as 100 pips.

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2023.04.17 11:38 
 

very good indicator

RKE
705
RKE 2022.11.11 09:16 
 

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