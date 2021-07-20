Important Levels Indicator MT5

The indicator displays important technical levels on the chart. These levels act as support or resistance for the price movement.





The most important levels are multiples of 100 and 50 pips. You can also display levels in multiples of 25 pips .





When the price reaches the level, an alert or push notification is displayed. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69486

Settings

Show Levels 100 pips - show levels that are multiples of 100 pips

Show Levels 50 pips - show levels that are multiples of 50 pips

Show Levels 25 pips - show levels that are multiples of 25 pips

Color Levels 100 pips - line color for levels divisible by 100 pips

Color Levels 50 pips - line color for levels divisible by 50 pips

Color Levels 25 pips - line color for levels divisible by 25 pips

Send Alert - sending notifications

Send Push - sending push notifications



