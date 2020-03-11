Price Surfing MT5
- Indicators
- Andrey Tatarinov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 June 2021
- Activations: 15
The advantage of the Price Surfing indicator is the search algorithm for the extremes of the price of the instrument. Most indicator signals are located at local maximums and minimums of the price.
For the convenience of the trader, the potential profit of each signal is displayed on the chart.
The indicator does not repainting, the signal appears after the bar is closed.
MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46054
Parameters
- SendAlert - enable alert of a new signal
- SendEMail - enable sending e-mail notification of a new signal
- SendPushNotification - enable sending push notification of a new signal
- ProfitPointer - display information about the potential profit of the signal on the chart
- ArrowSize - arrow size
Der Indikator liefert gute Ergebnisse. Gute Arbeit Andrey! Versucht es im H4 (gute Ergebnisse)