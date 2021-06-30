The advantage of the Price Surfing indicator is the search algorithm for the extremes of the price of the instrument. Most indicator signals are located at local maximums and minimums of the price .

For the convenience of the trader, the potential profit of each signal is displayed on the chart.

The indicator does not repainting, the signal appears after the bar is closed.

MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47179 Parameters

SendAlert - enable alert of a new signal

SendEMail - enable sending e-mail notification of a new signal

SendPushNotification - enable sending push notification of a new signal

ProfitPointer - display information about the potential profit of the signal on the chart

ArrowSize - arrow size