Daily Forex Signals

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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
If you are looking for a EA can Auto Trading and send Signals to yours Telegram Chanel. DON'T MISS IT!
- Min deposit: 200$- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM
The Expert Advisor works on a linear regression channel. The Expert Advisor trades from the channel borders, stop-loss and 2 take-profit levels with partial closing of orders are used for closing. The chart displays information about profit and draws the regression channel itself. The channel values are recalculated only when a new bar is formed.
- Min deposit: 200$
- PARAMETERS :
- PERIOD - the number of bars for calculation;
- COEFFICIENT - coefficient for calculating channel boundaries;
- DEGREE - channel construction type;
- MIN_CHANNEL_WIDTH - minimum channel width for entering a trade;
- PERIOD_ATR , TIMEFRAME_ATR - period and timeframe of ATR values for determining the average aolatility;
- RISK_PER_TRADE - risk per trade, if = 0, then LOTS is used;
- LOTS - trade lot if RISK_PER_TRADE = 0;
- ENTRY_PCT , STOPLOSS_PCT , TAKEPROFIT1_PCT , TAKEPROFIT2_PCT - trade entry and exit levels, specified as a% of the channel width;