Vegas Tunnel EA

【Vegas Tunnel】Classic EMA Channel Trading System

Designed for Trend Following | Simple · Clear · No Over-Optimization

Are you struggling to find a trading system with clear logic and no over-optimization?

Many EAs on the market come with dozens of parameters, heavily over-fitted to historical data, yet perform poorly in live markets.

Vegas Tunnel does only one thing: identify the trend and follow it.

Using the classic five-layer EMA channel arrangement (12/144/169/576/676), enter when short-term EMAs cross above/below the long-term EMA cluster in sequence, and exit when the trend shows signs of exhaustion.

No prediction. Just follow.

Why is Vegas Tunnel perfect for today's gold market?

Gold markets since 2025 have been characterized by high volatility and clear trends.

Traditional mean-reversion strategies hit stop-losses frequently, while complex hedging EAs often lose control during extreme moves.

Vegas Tunnel's logic is simple enough: when the trend comes, follow it; when the trend fades, step out.

No complex parameter dependencies, no strict requirements for specific spreads or brokers. Whether you use an ECN, STP, or standard account, it runs smoothly and consistently.

Minimal requirements for brokers and spreads — the more volatile the market, the better it performs.

Why does Vegas Tunnel stand out?

Because its logic is simple enough that it cannot be over-fitted.

Many EAs add excessive filters and complex algorithms just to make backtests look good, only to collapse in real market conditions.

Vegas Tunnel takes the opposite approach: use only EMA alignment to determine trend direction, enter only when a trend is confirmed, and exit decisively when the trend reverses.

Backtested on 2025-2026 data with no trend filters and no parameter optimization — relying solely on the channel's natural filtering ability.

Backtest Results

Metric Value
Test Period 2025-2026
Timeframe M5
Initial Deposit $600
Final Equity $23,377
Total Net Profit +$22,777
Gross Profit $70,838
Gross Loss -$48,060
Profit Factor 1.47
Recovery Factor 2.36
Total Trades 554 trades
Max Consecutive Wins 3 trades ($2,333)
Largest Winning Trade $6,578

Core Mechanisms

• Five-Layer EMA Channel: 12 > 144 > 169 > 576 > 676 confirms bullish; reverse confirms bearish

• Dual EMA Exit Logic: Closes position when MA12 diverges from 144/169, effectively locking in profits

• One Trade Per Bar: Prevents redundant entries and reduces slippage impact

• Built-in Risk Management: Lot normalization, margin check, maximum position limit

• Low Barrier to Entry: No special broker or spread requirements — runs on standard accounts

Specifications

Item Recommendation
Preferred Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframes M5, M15, M30
Minimum Deposit $600 ($1,000+ recommended)
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Broker Requirements No special requirements — standard accounts work fine
Spread Requirements No special requirements — adapts to various spread environments

Risk Disclosure

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss.

It is strongly recommended to fully test on a demo account before going live.


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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Vegas Tunnel EA MT5
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