Poison Ivy Scalper MT4

I FX_PRiiNcE compiled this EA from my MT5 EA 

tested on XAUUSD m1 TIMEFRAME it is profitable

best time to trade it is 20:00 to 10:00 south african time

you can adjust sl tp and risk

to open more then 1 trade attach to multiple charts

this is scalping bot only you welcome to try other timeframes.



I have mt5 version aswell as ustech indicator

Trading courses offered aswell


Disclaimer:


Forex trading, cryptocurrency trading, CFD trading, and any other form of trading involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of this Expert Advisor (EA) and/or indicator is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The developer will not be held liable for any losses, damages, or account blowouts that may occur as a result of using this product. By using this EA or indicator, you acknowledge and accept these risks, and you agree that the developer cannot be held responsible for any consequences resulting from its use.

Recommended products
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
LRY FX Robot
Ruiyuan Luo
Experts
LRY FX Robot is a fully automatic trading Robot, which makes orders according to RSI indicators. EA operating environment The EA can be run in any currency, but the best test is EURUSD for H1, with a minimum of $1000. Parameters Lot - lot size for pending orders. MaxLotSize - the maximum number of open orders. Signal Type - A signal to open an order Time Frame - The time period of the signal InterestAmount - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders Star Hour - the EA operation start
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Area51 On RSI
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
HawaiiUS
Matteo Valenti
Experts
This is the full version of HawaiiFree , a fully automated expert based on price action. For backtest use tickstory with fixed timeshift like gmt +0 without DST option activated, set current_broker_gmt parameter to the gmt of your backtest time shift. My Tickstory time shift setup For demo, put on EURUSD H1 chart set current_broker_gmt parameter to the current broker gmt shift. Simple and safe , no grid, no hedge, no martingale and Stoploss is always set. You could expect 1 trade by day. Low sp
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
EurUsd Turbo Profit
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Ea is performed for EurUsd - i stay try it in all exchange. you can see how work in   this signal  Follow The Trend! Professional Ea - no grid - no martingale 6 Strategy - 3 of buy and 3 of sell Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/06 - 2021/06) , surprising. won 62% of the deals does about 1 operation per day For Limitated Period, sale 30$! Spreads = 50 of default - must be change StopLose = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  TakeProfit = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  Equity=0.999 default - working
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
BetMarsEA2
Yong Biao Zou
Experts
This BetMarsEA2 can trade BTCUSD and XAUUSD. It can trade one of them individually or both at the same time. When two currency pairs trade, a hedging strategy is used. Use trend strategy when trading separately. The parameters are as follows:(these parameters are reserved. Please do not modify them. What can be changed is CurrentSymbolFlag. MaximumRisk   =0.02; DecreaseFactor=3; MovingPeriod  =12; MovingShift   =6; CurrentSymbolFlag=true When the parameter CurrentSymbolfFlag = true, only the c
Fujiyama
Treccante LLC
3 (2)
Experts
There may be a problem with the EA. The account has been restricted without any particular explanation, and I am unable to delete the EA. As I will be conducting an investigation, please be careful when using it. We recommend testing on a demo account. I am also restricted from posting comments, so I’m sorry that I cannot reply at the moment. Please wait for a while. A high-performance EA “FUJIYAMA” developed with cutting-edge correlation coefficient analysis algorithms, which increased $10,
FREE
Vegas Tunnel EA
Chao Yu Yun
Experts
【Vegas Tunnel】Classic EMA Channel Trading System Designed for Trend Following | Simple · Clear · No Over-Optimization Are you struggling to find a trading system with clear logic and no over-optimization? Many EAs on the market come with dozens of parameters, heavily over-fitted to historical data, yet perform poorly in live markets. Vegas Tunnel does only one thing: identify the trend and follow it. Using the classic five-layer EMA channel arrangement (12/144/169/576/676), enter when short-ter
Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in
Opening Range Breakout EA MT4
Josef Vobejda
Experts
Opening Range Breakout EA   is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows. The Trading Idea The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest moves begin when the
FREE
Battle Bot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
This robot is designed to trade based on supply and demand, It trades currency pairs.  Use this robot on the m1 and m5 timeframe. avoid using the robot during news as this can have a negative affect on the performance of this EA. This robot uses the alligator indicator with the RSI indicator to get its entries. Its aim is to catch the lowest and highest points of a market trend during the specific time period.
Still
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
"Still" is a trend-based Expert Advisor that looks for trend changes and opens orders in the direction of the new trend. The Moving Average indicator is used as the main signal supplemented by additional integrated confirmation functions. Whenever the signal changes, the opened orders are closed and a new order is opened. Stop levels are used for safety purposes. The EA is tied to the current timeframe. Recommended timeframes are H1 and M30. It can also work on M15 and M5. The recommended curren
Scalper Marti 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
Martybot Scalper Expert Advisor
Rizaldy Surio De Guzman
Experts
Martybot Scalper is a  scalper, grid system, and moderate martingale which already works on real accounts. It uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported currency pairs per account:   EURUSD or  GBPUSD   (and   EURGBP   for   HIGH Risk ) (Important: 0.07 Lot / $1,000 Risk: 42% Fund)  USDJPY only USDCHF, USDCAD, and NZDUSD (Important: 0.02 Lot / $500 Risk: 42% Fund) IMPORTANT!!! 1:500 Minimum Leverage (if not it can wipeout your account!!)  The EA must be attached to Set
VelocityFX Master MT4
Javier Alfre Hernaez Castejon
Experts
SPECIFICATIONS     Timeframe: H1(recommended) ,4H     Recommended Pair: EURUSD     Max drawdown: 12% (Backtested on MT5)    Money management: Recommended 0.5%-1% of your capital in each trade    Broker: AnyBroker With ECN Account Supoort MT5 version can be found here Introducing our MT4 EA: This is a solution designed to take your investments to the next level. Forget about emotion-based decisions and market uncertainty. With our robot, you're backed by powerful algorithms and strategies pr
Benjan Expert
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
Experts
The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend. The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market. The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips. The User can decide the amount of Take Profit. The User can decide the amount of Volume to input. The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.
NeoFx Start MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
NeoFx MT4 – Intelligent Grid Trading System The   NeoFx MT4   Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient trading on highly liquid currency pairs. Initially optimized for   GBP/USD , it also delivers stable results on other popular pairs such as   EUR/USD ,   USD/CHF , and similar. NeoFx Start   employs a unique strategy where each trade is automatically split into three smaller sub-trades. This means that whenever the EA opens a position, it immediately divides it in
FREE
Optimus Prime PRO
Evgenii Efimov
4.54 (26)
Experts
There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39  USD .  After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD. The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairse ant Time frame: Time frame D1     – XAUUSD -   Daily time frame ! Time frame M30   – XAUUSD -  M30  time frame ! Time frame  M15   – GBPUSD. Time frame M15 – EURUSD Time frame  M15   – AUDUSD. Time frame  M15   – USDCHF. Time frame  M15   – USDCAD. Time frame  M15   – EURCHF. Time frame  M15   – EURCAD. Uniqueness:
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Project Maximum Heat MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Project Maximum Heat   is a unique fully automated system designed to operate on 28 currency pairs and 5 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The strategy is based on numerous strategies such as working on a sideways trend, downtrend, uptrend, breakout of triangular trends and others. To calculate the required combinations, such indicators are used as: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit,
Inversus TS
Eva Carmelina Hernandez Matias
Experts
Inversus Trend Scalper es una gran herramienta programado con una estrategia apoyada con un indicador tendencial para entrar al mercado en el mejor momento,  cuenta con un sistema de trailing dinámico para proteger las ordenes ganadoras y un sistema de coberturas para cubrir las perdidas con nuevas ordenes y cerrar en positivo una vez que se alcance el objetivo. Puedes invertir desde 100 dlls en cuenta cent y 1,000 usd en cuenta estándar por cada par de balance en la cuenta, no es necesario que
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
H4 Trend
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction H4 Trend Forex trading robot - An easy to use and fully automated trading robot designed to trade the H4 chart to catch trend movements. Buy/sell signals generated by crossing moving average indicator. Orders always use virtual stop loss,take profit and trailing stop plus a following hard stop just in case a loss of sever connection occur to secure funds. Characteristic features No dangerous techniques such as martingale, hedging or any other Low draw down Safe stable trading Easy t
Golden KickAss V5
Tetsuya Tamaoki
Experts
EA Golden Kick Ass is full automate system at Tokyo session. This Expert Advisor is designed for GOLD. Expert Advisor need Hedge Type Account.  Important:GMT setting is mandatory.ask your using broker for GMT. Recomend Deposit:$1000 per 0.01lots. Timeframe:M5 Symbol:XAUUSD General Settings: GMT :Required. Set the GMT of the broker you use. Lot Type : Balance Per lots is auto lot caliculation from your balance. Fix lots: Sets lot when Fixed lots is set for Lot Type. Margin Step:Sets margin step
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
More from author
Bear Magic
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Indicators
Bear magic is an indicator that tells you went to sell Screenshots shows I tested it on USTECH M5 time frame , you can test it on any time frame and currency pair , indicies or crypto Arrow colour can be changed I use previous minor or major resistance zones as my stop loss but you can use how you want it according to your risk management Unfortunately I couldn’t add the buy version which is called Bull magic which will also be available under my profile  Disclaimer: Forex trading, crypto
Bull Magic
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Indicators
Bull magic is an indicator that tells you when to Buy Screenshots shows I tested it on USTECH M5 time frame , you can test it on any time frame and currency pair , indicies or crypto Arrow colour can be changed I use previous minor or major support zones as my stop loss but you can use how you want it according to your risk management Unfortunately I couldn’t add the sell  version which is called Beat magic which will also be available under my profile  Disclaimer: Forex trading, cryptoc
Poison Ivy Scalper EA
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Experts
POISON IVY SCALPER EA combined with indicators , market condition and trends This is a XAUUSD EA only as i haven't tested on anything else screenshots shows back tests done on gold M1 time frame (NOT LIVE RESULTS) back test done in a week high period has higher profit You can adjust the max lot sizes , risk , stop loss , take profit EA adjust lot size based on risk you set I use 100pip take profit , 60 pip stoploss which i recommend . standard take profit is 120 pip To open multiple trades you n
Bull Vs Bear Magic
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Indicators
Bull vs Bear Magic Indicator Bull vs Bear Magic is a trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market conditions with clear visual signals. The indicator is based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and market structure analysis to detect trend direction, momentum, and potential trading opportunities. The indicator provides: Up arrows for potential buy opportunities during bullish market conditions Down arrows for potential sell opportunities during bearish
Cloud Rift
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Indicators
Description Cloud Rift is a trend-following trading indicator inspired by the Ichimoku Cloud system, designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, market structure, and high-probability breakout zones. The indicator visualizes bullish and bearish “rifts” within cloud-based price action, allowing traders to spot trend continuation and reversal opportunities with greater clarity. Built for modern charting environments, Cloud Rift combines clean visual signals with dynamic cloud analysis to re
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review