Poison Ivy Scalper MT4

I FX_PRiiNcE compiled this EA from my MT5 EA

tested on XAUUSD m1 TIMEFRAME it is profitable

best time to trade it is 20:00 to 10:00 south african time

you can adjust sl tp and risk

to open more then 1 trade attach to multiple charts

this is scalping bot only you welcome to try other timeframes.









I have mt5 version aswell as ustech indicator

Trading courses offered aswell





Disclaimer:





Forex trading, cryptocurrency trading, CFD trading, and any other form of trading involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of this Expert Advisor (EA) and/or indicator is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The developer will not be held liable for any losses, damages, or account blowouts that may occur as a result of using this product. By using this EA or indicator, you acknowledge and accept these risks, and you agree that the developer cannot be held responsible for any consequences resulting from its use.