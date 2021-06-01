VWMA Volume Weighted Moving Average

5

The Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) is calculated based on Prices and their related Volumes giving importance to those candles with more Volume. During periods of almost equal volume distributed along the observed period (commonly, in low volume periods) the VWMA will be graphically similar to a Simple Moving Average. Used along other moving averages a VWMA could be used as an alert, filter or whatever your imagination could think of...


HOW TO "READ" THIS INDICATOR

As any Moving Average. You can use it as Trend tool, as a filter for day-trading, you can combine a Simple Moving Average of the same Period and watch for distortions between them, giving you clues of a high volume trend beginning or ending... You can search the web for VWMA strategies.


SETTINGS

  • VWMA period
  • Volume Type to use on calculations: Real Volume or Ticks.
  • Price Type to use on calculations: Open / High / Low / Close / O+C/2 / H+L/2 / H+L+C/3 / O+H+L+C/4


If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...   

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached!  Ever!


Live Long and Prosper!

;)


Reviews 5
Rachit Saxena
51
Rachit Saxena 2024.01.02 15:27 
 

This Indicator is fantastic. Works wonders. Thanks a ton developer for this free, one of a kind awesome Indicator. Absolutely loved it !!!

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.09.11 21:22 
 

Muy bueno Gracias ¡¡¡¡¡¡

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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For those who struggle with overbloated Volume Profile/Market Profile indicators, here is a solution that contains only the Point of Control (POC) information. Super-fast and reliable, the Mini POC indicator presents this vital information visually within your chart. Totally customizable in splittable timeframes, type of Volume, calculation method, and how many days back you need. SETTINGS Timeframe to split the POCs within the day. Volume type to use: Ticks or Real Volume. Calculation method .
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Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
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The Inside Bar pattern is a very well known candlestick formation used widely by traders all over the world and in any marketplace. This approach is very simple and adds a little confirmation candle, so it adds a third past candlestick to the count to confirm the direction of the move (upward or downward). Obviously, there is no power on this candlestick formation if the trader has no context on what it is happening on the market he/she is operating, so this is not magic, this "radar" is only a
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Closing Price Reversal is a very well known and traded candlestick pattern. This little indicator paints with specific (user-selected) colors the Closing Price Reveral Up and Down patterns, as well as the Inside Bars (as a bonus). Higher timeframes are more effective  as with all other candlesticks patterns. Do NOT trade solely on this indicator. Search the web for "Closing Price Reversal" to learn about the several approaches that can be used with this pattern. One of them is combining short/me
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Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. If there is more than one event set to the very same time, their Names will be stacked and you will see the messages merged with the plus (+) sign on the marker. Obviously that long or too much events on the sam
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Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
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Another request from my brotherhood was putting the name of the Symbol being seen - a little bigger - on the Chart, just to get sure that they are seeing the correct one... Mistakes pay a high price on the market... It is a very effective, and almost resource-null-consuming indicator that displays the current Symbol Name and Timeframe in almost any position of your Chart, with any color, and any Font Size... And also you can change the divisor character that is presented between the Symbol Name
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The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
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The traditional Money Flow Index indicator, this time, EA friendly . There are 3 buffers exposed that can be used by EAs to automatically analyze the Overbought and Oversold conditions of the quote. Just use the traditional iCustom() function to get these signals. This Money Flow Index calculation is based on the traditional Metaquote's MFI indicator. SETTINGS MFI Period Volume type to analyze (Real Volume or Ticks) Starting Overbought region Starting Oversold region USING WITH EAs Buffer #0: 
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Several assets in several markets have the behavior of using specific numbers as Force Numbers, where support, resistance and price thrust is created. Let this indicator draw those levels of support and resistance for you. You can also stack it to show different level of Prices! This technique is being used by Tape Readers and Order Flow traders all over the world for a long time. Give it a try. Challenge yourself to study new ways of Price Action! SETTINGS What Price reference to use in the c
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Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum , was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book " Dynamic Trading Indicators " by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones. Adding th
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The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. If you want to monitor several timeframes in the same chart, just add the ATR Monitor indicator several tim
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5 (3)
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The concept is simple: Plotting Price behavior within several periods of time. Some Symbols behave very well during the trading day - with this I mean Intraday trading - and this behavior ends up plotting effectively well with the proposed Exponential Moving Averages in this indicator... Obviously that this behavior could not be seen in all Symbols, but you can give it a try... Just drop this indicator in a chart and you will see for yourself... This indicator is intended for "Feeling the Trend"
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5 (2)
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For those who hate candlesticks in lower timeframes (M1 through M15) we "invented" a clean new way to follow Price movement and displacement (volatility) called Price Trail Chart . The big "secret" is to get rid of those annoying candle wicks and draw the whole complete candle without them, this way we get a cleaner chart and a new view of the Price Path. No Open or Close markings, just LOW's and HIGH's, full body candle. Additionaly we inserted a Volume monitor from our Best Downloaded indicato
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ATR Monitor EA Friendly
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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ATR Monitor ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. And, by default, this indicator will not show up on screen, you can just use the buffers thems
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Candle Zones
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
You probably heard about Candlesticks behaviors, which in most of the times could denote and trace Volume behaviors even if you are not watching Volume itself... Well, this indicator will do this. Naked traders love to rely solely on candlesticks patterns and with Candle Zones you can trap special patterns and DRAW THEM on your chart. As simple as that. There are several filters you can tweak in order to achieve the analysis you want. Just give it a try. After several months of testing, we think
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (4)
Utilities
For those who use the Trading Arrows on the chart for later study, but use the Triple Screen approach and got all those arrows everywhere on all additional charts, here it is: Arrows Cleaner! Just drop it on the chart and leave it there. When needed, just with 1-click you get rid of all those annoying arrows... SETTINGS You can position the little Button on any corner of the chart. Additionally you can displace it with the Offset settings. You can enlarge or shrink its size, as well as the text
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Candlestick Pattern Teller
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Indicators
Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
Economic Markers PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4 (1)
Indicators
Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
Mini Chart Indicators
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
Market Momentum PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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Khalid Albalushi
180
Khalid Albalushi 2025.07.19 07:04 
 

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Muhammad Bilal Aftab
116
Muhammad Bilal Aftab 2025.02.27 08:28 
 

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Rachit Saxena
51
Rachit Saxena 2024.01.02 15:27 
 

This Indicator is fantastic. Works wonders. Thanks a ton developer for this free, one of a kind awesome Indicator. Absolutely loved it !!!

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.09.11 21:22 
 

Muy bueno Gracias ¡¡¡¡¡¡

gescobar
102
gescobar 2022.07.24 12:11 
 

Excelente producto

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