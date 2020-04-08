SMC Market Blueprint

SMC Market Blueprint

Institutional Market Structure Analyzer Based on Smart Money and ICT Concepts

Overview

SMC Market Blueprint is a comprehensive institutional-grade indicator designed to decode the true structure of the market using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. It maps the internal market framework — identifying structure shifts, liquidity zones, and order flow transitions across multiple timeframes — giving traders a clear blueprint of how institutional activity shapes price movement.

Unlike traditional trend or swing indicators, SMC Market Blueprint analyzes the formation and violation of structure in real time, revealing how liquidity is engineered and where price is most likely to react next. Every swing, break, and liquidity grab is algorithmically identified, allowing traders to align with the underlying institutional logic driving the market.

Core Logic

At its core, SMC Market Blueprint performs real-time market structure analysis using fractal-based swing logic to identify Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key turning points. Once these are established, the indicator continuously tracks structure breaks (BOS) and changes of character (CHoCH), effectively distinguishing between bullish and bearish phases.In addition, the system maps critical liquidity zones and premium/discount areas, based on institutional concepts such as:

  • Internal Liquidity (ILQ): Local liquidity resting within current ranges, often engineered before deeper expansion.

  • True Liquidity (TLQ): External or structural liquidity above and below major swing points.

  • EPA Zones: Key equilibrium or premium/discount price zones reflecting institutional order flow balance.

  • VTA Ranges: Value Trade Areas showing accumulation or distribution behavior within structure.

Through this layered logic, the indicator forms a detailed “blueprint” of the market — identifying where price currently resides within the larger structure, where it is likely headed, and where institutional manipulation may occur next.

Key Features

  1. Advanced HH/LL Detection
    Automatically identifies Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows, providing an immediate visual map of directional bias.

  2. Break of Structure and Change of Character Recognition
    Detects BOS and CHoCH events in real time to signal potential market reversals or structure shifts.

  3. Liquidity Zone Visualization
    Highlights internal, external, and equilibrium liquidity pools that act as magnet levels for institutional price delivery.

  4. Multi-Timeframe Framework
    Allows simultaneous analysis across multiple timeframes, showing the alignment between macro and micro structure.

  5. VTA Range Detection
    Defines key value ranges to help identify accumulation and distribution behavior across market cycles.

  6. Full Customization Controls
    Adjustable label sizes, colors, and visibility options for all components — structure points, liquidity levels, and range zones.

  7. Non-Repainting Core Engine
    Once a structure or liquidity point is confirmed, it remains fixed. This makes the indicator suitable for live trading and backtesting without data distortion.

  8. Lightweight and Optimized Design
    Engineered for performance — can run on multiple charts and timeframes simultaneously without affecting platform speed.

Input Parameters

  • UseStructure: Enables or disables structure logic.

  • StructureTimeframe: Selects the timeframe used for structure mapping (default H1).

  • MinTimeframe: Defines the minimum timeframe considered for structure detection.

  • StructureTopColor / StructureBottomColor: Defines color themes for top and bottom structures.

  • ShowHHLL: Enables or hides HH/LL labels.

  • HHLLBullColor / HHLLBearColor: Custom label colors for bullish and bearish structures.

  • StructureLabelSize: Adjusts the font size of structure labels (6–12).

Every setting is designed to give the trader full control over how structure and liquidity are displayed, providing clarity without clutter.

Practical Application

SMC Market Blueprint is built for traders who base their decisions on structure, order flow, and liquidity — not lagging signals. It is not a buy/sell signal generator; instead, it provides the structural foundation for understanding what the market is doing and why.

It can be used to:

  • Define directional bias by determining whether the current structure is bullish or bearish.

  • Wait for a Market Structure Shift or Change of Character as confirmation for entries.

  • Identify liquidity targets where price is likely to sweep stops or engineer reactions.

  • Align higher timeframe structure with lower timeframe precision entries.

  • Combine with Order Block, Fair Value Gap, or Imbalance tools for refined trade setups.

By focusing on how price constructs, violates, and reacts to structure, SMC Market Blueprint provides a true institutional perspective — helping traders align with the flow of smart money rather than fighting against it.

Summary

SMC Market Blueprint is more than an indicator — it is a structural framework designed to help traders read and interpret price action as institutions do. It translates Smart Money and ICT theory into a clear visual system that maps the entire price delivery process.

From swing mapping and liquidity zoning to structure shifts and range analysis, the indicator gives traders the analytical edge needed to anticipate market behavior with precision.
It is clean, efficient, and engineered for traders who want to understand, not just react.


Recommended products
Fibonacci Alerts
Efren Hernandez Partida
Indicators
Fibonacci Alerts is an indicator that sends an alert and a notification to your mobile phone when the price reaches a Fibonacci level. You can choose the level at which the alert will be triggered. It works in all markets and timeframes and also includes a risk management tool. Features: - Works in all markets and timeframes. - Can be displayed on multiple charts simultaneously. - Fibonacci level selection. - Includes a risk management tool. - Customizable colors. - Sends alerts when the
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
Introducing RSIScalperPro - the revolutionary RSI-based indicator for Metatrader 5, specifically designed for scalping in the one-minute chart. With RSIScalperPro, you'll have a powerful toolkit for precise entry and exit signals to take your trading to the next level. RSIScalperPro utilizes two different RSI indicators that provide clear signals for overbought and oversold areas. You can customize the time periods and limit values of the two RSIs according to your preferences to achieve the be
ICT Kill zones
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
ICT Kill zones Professional Automate your ICT & Smart Money analysis with precise, dynamic session tracking and liquidity pivots. Product Description Stop wasting time drawing boxes and lines every single day.   ICT Killzones Professional   is the ultimate session management tool designed specifically for traders utilizing Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and Liquidity-based strategies. This indicator automatically highlights the key trading sessions— Asia, London,
MT5 Pivot Points High Low Extension
Yong Li
Indicators
Descriptions A point point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of market over different time frames. This indicator calculate the highest or lowest pivots among left x and right y bars and show the high/low level during that period.   From that, you could clearly see the top resistance & bottom support level and how market goes break out. Instructions pivotLeft - pivot left bar count pivotRight - pivot right bar count pivotHighColor - color
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
VWAP Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating. O
VWAP Bands with ML
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
VWAP Machine Learning Bands: The Predictive Edge for Traders Unlock the next level of market analysis with VWAP Machine Learning Bands – an innovative MQL5 indicator engineered to provide unparalleled insights into market trends, dynamic support/resistance, and high-probability trade signals. Leveraging a proprietary adaptive machine learning algorithm integrated with the power of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), this indicator transcends traditional analysis. It's designed to give you a ge
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
Best swing
Winsou Cedric Anicet Kpanou
Indicators
-- BEST SWING  -- L'indicateur BEST SWING est un indicateur technique personnalisé, un excellent outil pour négocier les cassures en fonction des niveaux de support et de résistance horizontaux. L'indicateur BEST SWING utilise une formule complexe en analysant des données de prix autrement incongrues sur les cours de clôture de chaque période, ainsi que les hauts et les bas du prix, afin de donner un aperçu de la force ou de la faiblesse de la tendance du marché et de sa probabilité
ZigZagStrength
Yow Siew Wai
Indicators
This Indicator adding power to traditional zigzag indicator. With High-Low numbers in vision it will be easier to estimate change of trend by knowing the depth of each wave. Information including points, pips, percentage%, and #bars can be displayed based on configuration. All information is real-time update. This indicator is especially useful in sideway market to buy low sell high.
AIS Discrete Hartley Transform MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator is based on the discrete Hartley transform. Using this transformation allows you to apply different approaches when processing financial time series. A distinctive feature of this indicator is that its readings refer not to one point on the chart, but to all points of the indicator period. When processing a time series, the indicator allows you to select various elements of the time series. The first possibility of filtering is built on this approach - all unnecessary high-freque
MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Indicators
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicators
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Super Scanner
Li Wei Huang
Indicators
【Super Scanner】Indicator Introduction : The color of the Super Scanner which is green and climbing up means that the price trend is going up.The color of the Super Scanner is red and going down means that the price trend is going down. It is very simple to use it to judge the market trend! What's even better is that the open parameters of the indicators allow investors to adjust. You can adjust【Super Scanner】according to your needs. Adjust it faster to be closer to short-term market fluctuatio
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
Vwap Bands Auto
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The Vwap Bands Auto indicator seeks to automatically map the maximum market frequency ( automatic update of the outermost band ) and has two intermediate bands that also adjust to daily volatility. Another tool from White Trader that combines price and volume, in addition to mapping the daily amplitude. The external band is updated automatically when the daily maximum or minimum breaks the current frequency, and can be an input signal, seeking a return to the daily vwap. Thus, in addition t
Hammer Star
Arkadii Zagorulko
Indicators
Hammer and Star Bar Formation Indicator for MT5 This powerful MT5 indicator helps traders quickly spot key reversal patterns, including Hammer and Star Bar formations , directly on your charts. With this tool, you can: Identify potential trend reversals as they form. Make well-informed trading decisions. Potentially increase profits by entering trades at optimal points. Customizable Settings Include: Period to find highs/lows : Determines if the bar’s high (for Star) or low (for Hammer) exceeds
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Drawing Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
Algo octa
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicators
Algo Octa - Indicateur d'Analyse Technique Avancé Indicateur professionnel combinant ZigZag, SAR parabolique, canaux de tendance et niveaux de Fibonacci pour une analyse technique complète.  if you don't understand how to use Technical Support via product feedback or MQL5 messaging system.  Fonctionnalités Principales Analyse Multi-Composants  ZigZag coloré avec détection automatique des extremums  Intégration du SAR parabolique pour la confirmation de tendance  Création automatique de canau
Adaptive Pulse
Anastasia Danilova
Indicators
Adaptive Pulse - Professional Trading Signal System Brief Description Adaptive Pulse is a professional trading signal indicator based on adaptive market analysis technology. The indicator automatically adjusts to volatility and generates precise buy and sell signals with visual arrows on the chart. It works on all timeframes and financial instruments. Main Features The indicator provides a three-level analysis system with three independent adaptive lines, each of which adjusts to current market
UT BOT Indicator and Alerts MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Elevate Your Trading Experience with the famous UT Bot Alert Indicator! Summary: The UT Bot Alert Indicator by Quant Nomad has a proven track record and is your gateway to a more profitable trading journey. It's a meticulously crafted tool designed to provide precision, real-time insights, and a user-friendly experience.  Key Features: 1. Precision Analysis: Powered by advanced algorithms for accurate trend identification, pinpointing critical support and resistance levels. 2. Real-time Alert
Aliens dougkang de moviles
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Tomamos 5 medios móviles las unimos en una la cual suavizamos y volvemos a suavizar, resultando un mega suavizador de medios móviles suavizadas. Indicador de mql5 funciona en cualquier broker y para todos los tiempos, siendo el mas optimo el de 5, 15 a mas. Funciona mejor en grupo consigo misma osea poner uno de 14 y otro de 50 y 400,, así se observa mejor su desempeño.
ZhiBiTMG MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBiTMG is a collection of trends and martingale indicators for all market segments and all chart cycles. Many indicators on the market violate the trend but claim to be accurate, but is it really accurate? In fact, it is not accurate! Because the market must go with the trend. This ZhiBiTMG indicator gives the Martingale signal on the premise of the trend. This will be in line with market rules. Instructions for use: The red line is the downward trend line (Sell), a total of three lines; by de
JP Super Rainbow MMA MT5
Sekar Govinthan
Indicators
The Rainbow Multiple Moving Average (MMA) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential reversal points in financial markets. It is based on a system of moving averages that are designed to be used together, with each moving average having a different time frame. The Rainbow MMA consists of multiple exponential moving averages (EMAs) of different lengths, with each EMA plotted in a different color. Typically, the Rainbow MMA includes EMAs of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, a
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Indicators
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
The UZFX SWS {Scalping Winning Signals} Pro v1.0 is a powerful, non-repainting indicator developed by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS) specifically for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking precise entry signals in fast-moving markets.  Ideal for traders who demand reliable, real-time signals without lag or false repaints. MY RECOMMENDED*  BEST   TIME FRAMES : 30M AND ABOVE. {1H} IS MY FAVORITE. AND RESULTS ARE MIND BLOWING...! Key Features Include: Clear visual arrows for recent and histori
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG    -     Version MT4 Main functions: Displays active zones of sellers and buyers! The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation. LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when acti
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
MR Reversal Patterns 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicators
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
More from author
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ZoneBreaker Pro - Advanced Combination Zone Breakout Strategy ZoneBreaker Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 that implements a precision-based zone breakout methodology. This expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing opposing candle formations during specific market opening hours and executing trades when price breaks through defined zones. Core Strategy Methodology The EA operates on a unique combination zone principle t
Noise Killer Kernel Line
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity. Core Technology This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
Pyramid Master EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ProfitPyramid X – Advanced Compounding Strategy EA ProfitPyramid X is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that takes advantage of pyramiding logic to maximize your profits during strong market trends. Unlike risky martingale or averaging-down systems, this EA only adds new trades when the market is moving in your favor – compounding gains safely and effectively. Designed for Forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), and Cryptos (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , it adapts seamlessly to
Gann Fusion Activator Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Adaptive Trend Flow System Gann Fusion Activator Pro is a next-generation evolution of the classic Gann High–Low Activator , enhanced with multi-timeframe logic , visual trend zones , and a customizable signal engine . It transforms traditional trend analysis into a modern, dynamic system that adapts to volatility, providing precise visual cues for trend shifts and momentum changes. Core Features Adaptive Gann Channel – Real-time dynamic high/low activation zones with
PulseZones MTF
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance is a precision tool designed to identify and display key Support and Resistance levels from multiple timeframes directly on a single chart. It helps traders understand market structure at a glance by showing how price interacts with major zones across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes. This indicator is built for traders who value accuracy, structure, and clarity in their analysis — from scalpers looking for intraday reaction z
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review