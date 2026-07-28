Relative Strength Volumes

The Relative Strength VoLume ( aka PVL) is a useful indicator for analyzing the pressure that changes in volume exert on price over a given period.  

This indicator can be used to identify pullbacks, verify breakouts, or confirm the continuation of a trend.


Entry strategies that can be used with the help of this indicator include trading on overbought or oversold conditions or entering a trend during pullbacks. Additionally, these conditions can be used as exit strategies when overbought or oversold conditions are detected.


In our experience, this indicator has been used to analyze the Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, XTI/USD, and others.


The recommended periods for relative strength analysis can be 8, 13, 21, 34, and 55, depending on the type of asset you are analyzing. The default is 13.


We recommend using this indicator on the M1, M5, M15, and H1 time frames. In our experience, we really like using it on the M1 time frame for analysis.


It can be supplemented by using other supporting indicators for confirmation, or vice versa. It has been observed that, depending on the nature of the asset, these may coincide at certain times.



For your convenience, this indicator sends alerts or notifications to your smartphone, allowing you to continue with other activities while still being notified when the conditions you’ve set by customizing the parameters are met. Additionally, by default, arrows appear at points where the indicator detects strong upward or downward momentum in volume.


 

The short name for this indicator is PVL.


Note: Keep in mind that the trading sessions in New York, London, and Asia have different market behaviors. Therefore, the indicator will be more accurate during periods of higher trading volume.




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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Relative Strength VoLume ( aka  PVL ) is a useful indicator for analyzing the pressure that changes in volume exert on price over a given period.   This indicator can be used to identify pullbacks, verify breakouts, or confirm the continuation of a trend. Entry strategies that can be used with the help of this indicator include trading on overbought or oversold conditions or entering a trend during pullbacks. Additionally, these conditions can be used as exit strategies when overbought or o
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The Break Even Momentum (BEM) indicator continuously measures the strength of buyers and sellers . When these forces become noticeably balanced and reach a momentary equilibrium, the indicator displays a signal. The signal may indicate the beginning or end of a trend, a super trend, the generation of subtle support or resistance, or points of  mean reversion . This strategy can be used for entry or exit trades. Furthermore, it allows for the identification of potential profit targets, whether
Break Even Momentums
Lutgardo Ernesto Flores Villalobos
Indicators
The Break Even Momentum (BEM) indicator continuously measures the strength of buyers and sellers . When these forces become noticeably balanced and reach a momentary equilibrium, the indicator displays a signal. The signal may indicate the beginning or end of a trend, a super trend, the generation of subtle support or resistance, or points of  mean reversion . This strategy can be used for entry or exit trades. Furthermore, it allows for the identification of potential profit targets, whether
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