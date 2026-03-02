WONNFX iSTATS

WONNFX iSTATS - Account Statistics Indicator [MT4]

Indicator Description:
is a informational indicator that displays detailed account statistics directly on your chart. The indicator shows profit/loss across different timeframes (day, week, month, quarter, year), in various units of measurement (pips, lots, deposit currency, percentages), as well as advanced risk metrics.
Unlike the terminal's built-in tools, iSTATS provides a complete picture of your trading performance in real-time and over selected periods.

Key Features
1. Multi-Level Profit Statistics:
  • Current profit from open positions
  • Today's profit (closed trades)
  • Current week's profit
  • Current month's profit
  • Current quarter's profit
  • Current year's profit
2. Display in Different Units:
  • Pips — for traders who think in pips
  • Lots — total volume of open positions
  • Currency — profit in deposit currency
  • Percent — profit as a percentage of balance
3. Risk Metrics (optional):
  • Max Drawdown — maximum historical drawdown (in currency and percent)
  • Profit Factor — ratio of gross profit to gross loss
  • Recovery Factor — ratio of total profit to maximum drawdown
4. Magic Number Statistics (optional):
  • Display profit and volume for specific magic numbers
  • Evaluate the performance of individual EAs or strategies
5. Flexible Display Settings:
  • Choose corner position (4 options)
  • Customize colors for profit and loss
  • Hide unnecessary columns
  • Adjust number precision

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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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