Candle Bar UP Timeframe

The indicator is designed to display candles (bars) of a higher timeframe on the current one. The indicator has many settings for the displayed candles, as well as a sound signal that will sound a few minutes (seconds) before the bar closes.

Input parameters:

BarsCount = 50 - the number of displayed bars of the higher timeframe

Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false - Automatic selection of a higher timeframe

Candle_UP_TF = 60 - Higher timeframe, if Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false

Signal_Close_Candle_UP_TF = false - Sound signal for closing a bar of a higher timeframe

Min_End_UP_Candle = 0 - Sound ... minutes before the bar closes

Sec_End_UP_Candle = 59 - Sound ... seconds before the bar closes

Sound_Name = "news" - the name of the sound, you can select another sound from the Sounds folder

Color_Up_Candle = C'180,240,180 '- bullish candlestick color

Color_Down_Candle = C'255,231,185'- color of a bearish candle

Edging_Up_body_color = clrDarkOrange - bearish candlestick border color

Edging_Down_body_color = clrDarkGreen - bullish candlestick border color

width_body_candle = 1 - the thickness of the candle body

width_hi_lo_candle = 1 - the thickness of the candlestick shadow

style_body_candle = 0 - candle body style

style_hi_lo = 0 - candle shadow style

hi_lo_candle = false - enable / disable candle shadows

Edging_body_candle = true - enable / disable the edging of the candle body

background_candle = true - enable / disable candle filling