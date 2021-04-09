Candle Bar UP Timeframe
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator is designed to display candles (bars) of a higher timeframe on the current one. The indicator has many settings for the displayed candles, as well as a sound signal that will sound a few minutes (seconds) before the bar closes.
Input parameters:
BarsCount = 50 - the number of displayed bars of the higher timeframe
Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false - Automatic selection of a higher timeframe
Candle_UP_TF = 60 - Higher timeframe, if Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false
Signal_Close_Candle_UP_TF = false - Sound signal for closing a bar of a higher timeframe
Min_End_UP_Candle = 0 - Sound ... minutes before the bar closes
Sec_End_UP_Candle = 59 - Sound ... seconds before the bar closes
Sound_Name = "news" - the name of the sound, you can select another sound from the Sounds folder
Color_Up_Candle = C'180,240,180 '- bullish candlestick color
Color_Down_Candle = C'255,231,185'- color of a bearish candle
Edging_Up_body_color = clrDarkOrange - bearish candlestick border color
Edging_Down_body_color = clrDarkGreen - bullish candlestick border color
width_body_candle = 1 - the thickness of the candle body
width_hi_lo_candle = 1 - the thickness of the candlestick shadow
style_body_candle = 0 - candle body style
style_hi_lo = 0 - candle shadow style
hi_lo_candle = false - enable / disable candle shadows
Edging_body_candle = true - enable / disable the edging of the candle body
background_candle = true - enable / disable candle filling