Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price

The Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price indicator automatically draws a horizontal channel (range) of prices on a higher or current timeframe. This indicator was developed to simplify the determination of sideways movements of the market, as well as to search for entry signals for a pullback from the boundaries of a channel (range) or for its breakdown.

Input parameters:

BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to search for a horizontal channel
AutoPeriodDraw - true - Enabled automatic drawing of a horizontal channel on a higher timeframe
PeriodCur - 60 - Timeframe for drawing a horizontal channel if AutoPeriodDraw = false
color_lin_up - color of the upper border of the channel
color_lin_down - color of the lower border of the channel
linestule - line style
linewidth - line width
background - true - display in the background
VisibleText - true - Display of border name is enabled
chanel_update_delay_tick - 100 - delay in redrawing the horizontal channel on a new bar
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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