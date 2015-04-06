Gump Turbo Scalper M1

Gump Turbo Scalper M1 is a professional scalper robot for the M1 timeframe (1 minute). This robot analyzes the market automatically using an intelligent analytical algorithm for tick price movement. With each arrival of a new tick, the robot automatically analyzes all market signals, and if the probability of a price change is high, the robot opens an order. After the robot has opened orders, it begins to accompany it. With the default settings, we recommend running the robot on the GBPUSD currency pair. It is recommended to use a broker with a minimum spread for this currency pair.

Advantages of the Gump Turbo Scalper M1 robot:
  • this is a real scalper that trades on the M1 timeframe.
  • this robot is built on a neural network platform. He is capable of learning in non-standard trading situations.
  • the default settings are for GBPUSD, but this robot can be configured to trade almost all currency pairs.
  • the robot works both on a PC and on a VPS server. But we recommend using a VPS server from mql5.com
  • the robot works in full automatic mode. The trader does not need to set it up for trading.
  • the robot trades with a minimum deposit of $ 100


Gump Turbo Scalper M1 robot settings:
  • Lots - indicate the initial size of the trading lots with which the first deals will be opened. In the future, it will increase in proportion to the account deposit.
  • Stop_Point - stop loss size in points. We limit the maximum loss for each open trade.
  • Take_Point - we fix the profit for each open deal.
  • Space - cumulative tick volume at which trades will be opened.
  • Max_orders - the maximum number of simultaneously open trades.
  • Magic - a unique magic number for transactions opened by a bot. In order for the bot to see what transactions it has opened.
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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