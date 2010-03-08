Real Channel
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
The key difference between the Real Channel indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger) is that the Real Channel takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand makes the indicator less sensitive. Real Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages.