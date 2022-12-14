Trade Manager MT4 Mr Sam Gold

✔️ Discover the powerful Trade Manager for MetaTrader, a tool that will revolutionize your trading experience in the financial market. This innovative software provides you with efficiency and speed, allowing you to execute all your trades quickly and visually.

✔️ With just a click of a button, the Trade Manager creates three strategic lines: a blue line for order placement, a green line for take profit, and a red line for stop loss. These lines offer you a clear focus and enable you to manage risk in each trade. Furthermore, you have the flexibility to adjust price levels according to your preferences.

✔️ This product is packed with features and possibilities that give you full control over your trades. From closing all orders for a symbol with a single click to automatically placing your positions at breakeven with the Breakeven function, the Trade Manager streamlines your tasks and saves you valuable time. You can quickly close profitable or losing trades, whether they are buy or sell orders, and monitor the total volume of your transactions at all times.

✔️  Customization is key, and the Trade Manager offers you the choice between two appealing themes: light or dark. This way, you can tailor the interface to your liking and preferred visual style.

✔️  The best part is that you can test out all the features and functionalities of this product for free. Download the demo version and use it in the Strategy Tester to experiment with different strategies and market scenarios before making the final purchase. We want to ensure that you get exactly what you need and feel confident in investing in this powerful Trade Manager.

✔️  The money spent on this product is a smart investment for any serious trader. With its efficiency, speed, and advanced capabilities, it enables you to trade more effectively and make the most of market opportunities. Whether you're an experienced trader or starting your trading journey, the Trade Manager will be your reliable ally, giving you full control over your trades.

✔️  Don't waste any more time and supercharge your trading with the Trade Manager for MetaTrader. Download the free demo version and experience the difference today. You'll see how your performance improves and your path to success in the market shortens. If you have any additional questions or need further information, feel free to contact me. I'm here to assist you with anything you need. Don't wait any longer and take your trading to the next level with the Trade Manager!
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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
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Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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