Voyager MT4
- Experts
- Marta Gonzalez
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Voyager it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.
The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions
Voyager It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.
Voyager. It is a 100% automatic system,
The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.
Is a revolution in the customization of the trading.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Voyager has an intelligent TrailingStop management to improve the efficiency of the system
Voyager Have a system of recovery for controled the risk of bad trader. This system 100% automatic system
- Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
- "Safety first" approach in development.
- Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
- Fully automatic.
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
- Fast VPS a most.
- The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
- Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.
OPTION FOR OPERATIVE MODE FOR Recovery Bad Order MT4
- Modes for Recovery One: (https://youtu.be/gumH5gI8Oao)
- Mode 1 Aggressive No Block: Aggressive mode, no block original order in the sl.
- Mode_2 Conservative No Block: Conservative mode, no block original order in the sl.
- Mode_3 Aggressive Block: Aggressive mode, whit block original order in the sl.
- Mode_4 Conservative Block: Conservative mode, whit block original order in the sl
Input parameters:
Magic Number:One different number for pair.
Hour Init:Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session
Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker
TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL
TrailingStep: Value Of Trailing Step, steps in which the SL moves
Modes for Recovery One: Select one of the 4 Modes
