Voyager MT4

Voyager Have a system of recovery for controled the risk of bad trader. This system 100% automatic system

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques



"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.



OPTION FOR OPERATIVE MODE FOR Recovery Bad Order MT4

Modes for Recovery One: (https://youtu.be/gumH5gI8Oao)

Mode 1 Aggressive No Block: Aggressive mode, no block original order in the sl. Mode_2 Conservative No Block: Conservative mode, no block original order in the sl. Mode_3 Aggressive Block: Aggressive mode, whit block original order in the sl. Mode_4 Conservative Block: Conservative mode, whit block original order in the sl

Input parameters:

Magic Number: One different number for pair.



Hour Init: Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session

Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker

TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL

TrailingStep: Value Of Trailing Step, steps in which the SL moves

Modes for Recovery One: Select one of the 4 Modes

