Price Action Multi Timeframe Radar
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This powerful indicator intercepts 21 patterns simultaneously on 28 Pairs and on all timeframes.
Just put the indicator on a single chart to see all patterns that appear on all pairs in all timeframes
The patterns found are:
- For Bearish:
- Bearish Abandoned Baby;
- Bearish Engulfing;
- Bearish Harami;
- Bear Kicker;
- Dark Cloud Cover;
- Evening Doji Star;
- Evening Star;
- Shooting Star;
- Three Black Crows;
- Three Inside Down;
- Three Outside Down;
- For Bullish:
- Bullish Abandoned Baby;
- Bullish Engulfing;
- Bullish Harami;
- Bull Kicker;
- Inverted Hammer;
- Morning Doji Star;
- Piercing Line;
- Three Inside Up;
- Three Outside Up;
- Three White Soldiers
Many, many patterns in only one indicator!
A legend helps interpret the acronym of the patterns shown
On the start it takes a few seconds to look for patterns on all pairs on all timeframes, after looking for patterns only at the opening of new candles
Parameters
- Pairs_Suffix: suffix as "micro", "-ECN" etc.