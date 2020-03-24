Price Action Multi Timeframe Radar

This powerful indicator intercepts 21 patterns simultaneously on 28 Pairs and on all timeframes.

Just put the indicator on a single chart to see all patterns that appear on all pairs in all timeframes

The patterns found are:

For Bearish:

Bearish Abandoned Baby;



Bearish Engulfing;



Bearish Harami;



Bear Kicker;



Dark Cloud Cover;



Evening Doji Star;



Evening Star;



Shooting Star;



Three Black Crows;



Three Inside Down;



Three Outside Down;

For Bullish:

Bullish Abandoned Baby;



Bullish Engulfing;



Bullish Harami;



Bull Kicker;



Inverted Hammer;



Morning Doji Star;



Piercing Line;



Three Inside Up;



Three Outside Up;



Three White Soldiers

Many, many patterns in only one indicator!

A legend helps interpret the acronym of the patterns shown

On the start it takes a few seconds to look for patterns on all pairs on all timeframes, after looking for patterns only at the opening of new candles





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