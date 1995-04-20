Smart Symbol Switcher - Advanced Chart Navigation Tool

Streamline your trading workflow with Smart Symbol Switcher, a powerful MT4 indicator designed for efficient multi-symbol and multi-timeframe management. Navigate seamlessly between instruments and chart periods with customizable keyboard shortcuts for lightning-fast execution.

Features include flexible display options with colored or simple column layouts, adjustable zoom functionality for optimal viewing, and a convenient hide function to declutter your workspace. Add symbols manually or let the automatic detection populate your watchlist. The intuitive drag-and-move interface allows you to organize and reposition elements according to your preferences.

Perfect for active traders managing multiple charts, Smart Symbol Switcher eliminates repetitive clicking and enhances your trading efficiency with professional-grade chart control at your fingertips.

Key Features:

Instant symbol and timeframe switching

Customizable keyboard shortcuts

Colored and simple column display modes

Zoom in/out functionality

Hide/show toggle for clean charts

Manual and automatic symbol addition

Drag-and-move interface for custom positioning

NB: TXT Files Location Is - C:User\YourName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

