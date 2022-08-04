This is a trend indicator

https://c.mql5.com/31/761/best-trend-indicator-logo-200x200-8493.pngThe indicator uses a solid line of red and green to reflect the myriad changes in market prices.

The green line indicates a period of rising market prices and the red line indicates a period of falling market prices.

Solid line color change indicates that the market has changed and the market is likely to reverse!

It is recommended that you use this indicator on your daily K-chart. This indicator is not suitable for you to do super - short - term trading!

A trend line, as it is known, is A line used by technical analysts to plot the past price movements of a security or commodity futures. The purpose is to predict future price changes. This trend line is formed by linking the highest or lowest price points for a security or commodity futures to rise or fall in a particular period. It can predict whether the security or commodity futures are in an upward or downward trend. However, you must realize that every indicator has its flaws. There is no indicator in the world that can accurately predict the future 


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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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A double moving average indicator
Xiao Dong Feng
5 (2)
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https://www.mql5.com A double moving average indicator This indicator uses the system's own two different time period of moving average indicators to reflect the movement of market prices. It is recommended that you use the default parameter Settings, which you can set according to your own experience to get the best predictive power. I hope it can provide some help for your trading.
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MACD indicators https://mql5.com This MACD indicator looks slightly different from the MACD indicator found in many other charting software. When the value of the signal line parameter is greater than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a buy prompt, and when the signal line parameter is less than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a sell prompt.
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The price trend MT4
Xiao Dong Feng
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https://www.mql4.com The price trend    indicator   The price trend    indicator accurately shows the changes in market prices  ，   At the same time, this index also shows the future trend of the market price  . The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.   The recommended time frame is not less than H1   . When the market price is in the light green range, the market is in the rising range, and when the market price is in the light purple range, the market is in the falling range  
The price trend
Xiao Dong Feng
Indicators
https://www.mql4.com The price trend    indicator The price trend  indicator accurately shows the changes in market prices  ， At the same time, this index also shows the future trend of the market price  . The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. The recommended time frame is not less than H1 . When the market price is in the light green range, the market is in the rising range, and when the market price is in the light purple range, the market is in the falling range
Best trend indicator
Xiao Dong Feng
Indicators
https://c.mql5.com/31/761/best-trend-indicator-logo-200x200-8493.png The indicator uses a solid line of red and green to reflect the myriad changes in market prices. The green line indicates a period of rising market prices and the red line indicates a period of falling market prices. Solid line color change indicates that the market has changed and the market is likely to reverse! It is recommended that you use this indicator on your daily K-chart. This indicator is not suitable for you to do
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