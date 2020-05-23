Support Resistance Bands MT4

This is a multi-timeframe (MTF) indicator displaying support and resistance lines.

Support and Resistance lines are calculating automatically from three higher timeframes (TF).

Traders may use Support and Resistance to enter positions and update a Stop Loss value.





Input Parameters

bPeriod - use this parameter to optimize indicators for each timeframe;

VisibleBars - for how many Bars (from the current one) the indicator's lines will be visible.

Any changes are possible.