FIBO Price Alert Indicator

FIBO Price Alert Indicator is very simple but powerful indicator. This is a very well-known indicator that allows you to see and exploit Fibonacci's retracements.

This indicator can be used in any currency pairs and on any time frame, but preferably on higher time frames. Moreover, it's relatively easy to trade with FIBO Price Alert Indicator.

This indicator produces two signals:

  • BUY Signal: When the price crosses over the virtual line.
  • SELL Signal: When the price crosses under the virtual line.


Indicator parameters

  • Signal triggered - at close bar or tick by tick.
  • Depth bars - number of bars for calculating FIBO signals.
  • Depth shift - displacement.
  • Deviation - max price deviation.
  • Show Virtual Line - see or not see virtual line in the chart
  • Virtual line - virtual line value.
  • Turn on Alert - alert on or off.
  • Enable Alert 1 - alert when the price touch line 0.0 or 23.6 or 38.2 or 50.0. CHANGE IN: when the price crossing the Virtual Line.
  • Enable Alert 2 - alert when the price cross over or cross under the virtual line. CHANGE IN: when the Arrow FIBO crossOver or crossUnder the value 100.
  • Mail On - mail alert.
  • Push On - push alert.
  • Sound File - sound alert.

Try the DEMO version

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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