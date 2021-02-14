Binary Broker Killer

indicator for binary options the signal appears along with the opening of a new candle and signals it complete lack of redrawing recommendations buy signal blue arrow pointing up sell signal red arrow pointing down expiration time and recommended 1 candle of the timeframe used if the trade turns out to be unprofitable, you can increase the amount and open the trade again on the next signal the instrument is easy to set up, only two periods Optimal settings are already set by default the indicator can be customized to suit your needs to achieve better results Perfect for trading with 1-leg martingale money management Attention, trading using martingale is not recommended with a small deposit a proven tool and, with the right approach, a very reliable assistant on the market