GoldPulse AI

3.3


  • Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system   Live Signal
  • This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly
  • There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1480 $


Welcome to the GoldPulse AI


Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI!

This is the first smartest robot that trades gold or XAU with full pairs like XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD, and XAUCNH!

I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportunity that has technical, fundamental, and sentimental confirmation! The money will come out of impatience traders' pockets to patient's pockets! 

In this market, you're going to compete with smart people! They're trying to get your money, and you're trying to get theirs! Using the most accurate and active market analysis, I'll do my best! Wish you luck!


Highlights:

  • Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe on each symbol chart ( XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD, and XAUCNH ) one by one 
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
  • Minimum Account Balance: 250 $ but for running all of the recommended pairs to maintain low DD, it would be better to use 1000 $
  • FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
  • A default setting can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm
  • In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  sslecal2.investing.com/  and  Add this (delete the space)  https:// nfs.faireconomy.media/



Backtesting:

The trading system is not a retrained version for a strategy tester. It evaluates a variety of market factors, from price movements to news background, etc...


About Us:

As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!    







Reviews 22
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 17:59 
 

Good robot, manages risk well and support is very good.

Yu Wei Fan
563
Yu Wei Fan 2024.11.28 18:46 
 

GoldPulse has been performing very well recently. My personal suggestion is to be cautious about 'JPY'. I have removed this' JPY 'to make the returns more stable. I don't know if the differences are caused by different platforms. Overall, it is highly recommended.

khozaghi
59
khozaghi 2024.11.11 20:02 
 

I have been using this expert for a long time and the overall result so far has been positive and very good, the fact that some positions are stopped is a part of single trade expert transactions and it must be accepted that you will not find any single trade expert in the market who positions are all profit. During all this time, Babak has acted very responsibly and has now given a new update for Expert, which has added many advantages to it. Thank you Babak for everything.

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Filter:
Liviu Groza
403
Liviu Groza 2026.01.12 22:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2026.01.12 22:45
This review is misleading. GoldPulse AI has a 1+ year verified live signal on ICMarkets with ~8% DD and ~50% growth — real money, fully transparent. Refund rules are set by MQL5, not the author, and were clearly stated before purchase. Claims without data do not change facts. Long-term live performance does.
Long-term survival with low drawdown is harder than short-term ranking.
GoldPulse AI is built for sustainability, not illusion.
Sheng Jie Wang
540
Sheng Jie Wang 2025.02.10 09:16 
 

Many people ask about the performance of EA, but I can only say it's particularly poor

Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 17:59 
 

Good robot, manages risk well and support is very good.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.09 00:11
Thanks for the feedback, Othman
Yu Wei Fan
563
Yu Wei Fan 2024.11.28 18:46 
 

GoldPulse has been performing very well recently. My personal suggestion is to be cautious about 'JPY'. I have removed this' JPY 'to make the returns more stable. I don't know if the differences are caused by different platforms. Overall, it is highly recommended.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.11.29 13:46
Thank you for your feedback, Yu Wei
HO YUEN DAVID SIN
1815
HO YUEN DAVID SIN 2024.11.14 06:50 
 

This is really a very good EA just for the author. He get the money from his clients, while the clients are losing their money!

Backtest is not good, and no signals! No tracking of the performance at all. I have been really a fool to trust and bought such product!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.08.16 21:46
You are welcome, mate! I just updated EAs with many new features, and right after that, you left a negative review with many false statements! if you have a problem with backtesting, please let me know to help you with that! You can easily do it on one chart with the MT5 version! I also have signals, but during my test before the new update, I've been using different versions in the same account ( https://prnt.sc/JmQuxVPMdLad ), and after finalizing the update I created separate signals. Once I get more records, I will add them for sure.
khozaghi
59
khozaghi 2024.11.11 20:02 
 

I have been using this expert for a long time and the overall result so far has been positive and very good, the fact that some positions are stopped is a part of single trade expert transactions and it must be accepted that you will not find any single trade expert in the market who positions are all profit. During all this time, Babak has acted very responsibly and has now given a new update for Expert, which has added many advantages to it. Thank you Babak for everything.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.11.11 21:48
I appreciate your feedback, mate
Stanislav Gordiienko
858
Stanislav Gordiienko 2024.08.01 13:01 
 

I have been trading this expert with two brokers since April. I oblige on time. At first it seemed that this is exactly the expert with whom you will always be sure of the future. yesterday made both accounts unprofitable. Of course, this happens in the market, but the fact that the author removed his signals is very alarming. This shows that he himself has no faith in success.

04.02.2026 The robot is updated and brings profit, albeit small, does not have dangerous strategies. Orders coincide with the author's signal.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.08.01 14:08
Hi there, as I explained in the last comment I'm working on the promising update by changing some key factors for R: R, and also for news-related strategies I have to do only the forward test. I need to use my available resources to speed up the process. so I have applied different adjustments to my signals to maximize the results, that's why they are temporarily private as the results on them will be different from the last version and it may create misunderstanding for users. I value my loyal users and will never lose my faith in my EAs as they have been my successful strategies in manual trading since 2018! sometimes market can change and we need to adapt systems to the current market.
baigogab
101
baigogab 2024.07.31 23:46 
 

Worked OK the first month, but lost all gained and more since then. I kept using it for some time hoping it recovers but didn't happen. I used the recommended settings and kept it up to date.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.31 23:49
please check the last comment on the EA's page! I have changed R: R a lot, which is under stress test now. (shortened SL and improved strategies)! please remember that the old version of GoldPulse was very promising like a sniper! but due to the low frequent trades, I always got feedback from users for increasing the number of deals which wasn't a good decision by replacing strategies to increase the trading frequency. so in the new update besides good R: R I will roll back promising strategies instead of new strategies.
Brettfau77
328
Brettfau77 2024.07.21 07:13 
 

Disappointing, how do you charge soo much for a EA that has a 3 month track record and just lost 20%+ in one trade. Red flag if the author only has the EA trading with $100 clearly he doesn't want to risk real money.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.31 14:06
please check the last comment on the EA's page! I have changed R: R a lot, which is under stress test now. (shortened SL and improved strategies)! please remember that the old version of GoldPulse was very promising like a sniper! but due to the low frequent trades, I always got feedback from users for increasing the number of deals which wasn't a good decision. so in the new update besides good R: R I will roll back promising strategies instead of new strategies.
Robson Fernandes
412
Robson Fernandes 2024.06.26 14:17 
 

You are a loser in the market and a scammer too.

Babak Alamdar 2025.04.09 21:37 #184 PT

Update 2.2

Trading is adapted to the current state of the market.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.03.05 08:23
There's no error, the new version runs on one chart. You may have attached the EA to several charts with the same magic numbers, or you have a conflict with your other EAs with the same magic numbers. Please send me a private message so I can check it out. I have live signals ( with most regulated brokers unlike many authors who use tricky brokers) with default settings and day trade with news filter = False. your deals are not correct.
Freeten
486
Freeten 2024.06.15 06:13 
 

版本越改越差，这两个月就几乎没有订单

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.05.01 12:43
This is a False statement. there are monitoring signals on the EA's page. if you need help for installation please let me know
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
732
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS 2024.06.08 21:37 
 

I want to thank the creator of this project for this EA Gold Pulse. I don't know why these comments. But I'm making money with this Gold Pulse. He earns a lot. There will be SL this is normal in the market. And it can happen just when you bought it. Don't do that, believe in this formidable project. This is one of the best Mlq5 EAs if not the best. My bankroll has already reached 50% gains in two months, I bought the EA on March 29th and from then on there were consistent gains, even with losses I want to thank the Author for this amazing EA

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.08 21:47
I appreciate your honest feedback, mate :)
aoleiaolei
175
aoleiaolei 2024.06.07 04:50 
 

The fox's tail finally leaked out. I said a long time ago that this EA will definitely end up losing money. Small take profit, big stop loss. The author is just selling EA and doesn't consider the customer's feelings at all. Although I also bought EA, I stopped running it a long time ago. I communicated with the author several times and eventually he blacklisted me. This EA is not worth the price at all.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.08.02 18:01
Please don't mix up different things! you bought the EA and asked for the discount at that time and I said there is no discount and you quickly overreacted and threatened me by leaving a negative review instead! so your thought had bios from the beginning even with the old version when the EA was on Top. By the way, I didn't blacklist you! I always try to improve EAs if there is room! but some noises repeatedly will stop me from improving because they make me distracted! let me do my job! no need to spam here again!
Tony Carr
428
Tony Carr 2024.06.05 17:50 
 

I regret purchasing the GoldPulse AI EA. While I experienced some minor profits during the first week of use, the performance quickly deteriorated, leading to substantial losses. Lately, there have been frequent updates, but these have either resulted in no trades or predominantly loss trades. Considering the high cost of this EA, the results have been highly disappointing.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.05 19:53
Hi Tony, It's unclear what you mean by consecutive losses! You can always check my live signals with different brokers and compare them with yours as references. Maybe your settings aren't right or your GMT's wrong! I can help you with the correct settings if you send me screenshots from your info panel and your losing trades.
By the way, updates were mostly made because the old news URLs didn't work.
Валерий Гарко
154
Валерий Гарко 2024.05.17 16:11 
 

Super.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.05.17 16:18
I appreciate your review, Garko :)
ronny1111
1135
ronny1111 2024.04.26 18:44 
 

First week with Gold Pulse AI in live + demo - it works as described, just fine! Too early to give a complete statement, but so far, I'm surprised! Ron

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.04.26 19:50
Thank you for your feedback, Ron :)
NN
1174
NN 2024.04.23 16:07 
 

I waited a very long time before writing this review, hoping the developer would return and improve 'GoldPuls AI' after chatting with me on MQL, but he didn’t. It’s unfortunate that I fell for this poorly performing EA many months ago and even purchased the MT5 version just to secure more activations. This EA performs very poorly, and when you look at the signals from his other EAs, they are also losing. I do not recommend buying from this developer.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.09.19 21:27
You're wrong because you think we can change key factors in the EA quickly. I released GoldPulse AI and it worked great for several months! Users asked me to increase the trading frequency, so I added more active strategies! Sadly, the stock market crashed in July, and stop loss hit for those new strategies! Some users asked me to shorten stop loss and I said it takes time as I need to do forward testing and I need at least 100 live records! The shorter stop loss will come with stricter trading rules, so the frequency of trading will go down! I'm sorry you lost your fate by leaving a negative review around 30 days after we talked! (we don't call it a very long time waiting in software coding and testing as you stated) The current version has been working well after the last loss around two months ago where as many gold EAs totally crashed recently, and if I tried to make improvements, it was because of loyal users like you! I assure you after one year of records on my old signals they are still in good profit with reasonable DD despite using a mid-high risk setup. you can text me on Telegram to see them. since I'm forward testing them with different sets temporarily I made them private.
Suraj Bossoondyal
52
Suraj Bossoondyal 2024.04.20 01:49 
 

The EA was silent for nearly 2 weeks , reached out to Mr.Babak couple of times. Reassurance & explanation provided. So far 100 % accurate. 3 out of 3 trades completed. Am not worried if it wait for right opportunity as long as the Accuracy is spot on. With understanding that we may have losses on the way as with any other EAs. Good Start!!!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.04.20 01:53
I appreciate your feedback, Suraj :)
Gerson Castro
819
Gerson Castro 2024.04.17 13:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.04.19 15:46
Thank you for your feedback, Gerson
Bifrost
1291
Bifrost 2024.04.11 15:47 
 

It's very good since version 2.0.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.11.27 02:26
Thank you for your feedback, mate!
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