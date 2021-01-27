Bintang aBOSS Multi EA

PROMO ONLY THIS WEEK, SPECIAL OFFER OFF 50%

Bintang aBOSS version is Reversal EA for Trade Multi Pair .

  1. No Martingle, No Grid and No Hedging
  2. Instan Open Order .
  3. Fixed Take Profit and Auto Stop Loss
  4. Auto Trailing Stop 
  5. News Filter
  6. Auto Lot and Fixed Lot

Ruler Open Order same Indicator Bintang Binary R2 version with filter reversal

Multi Pair Not For Backtest

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755

Work on All Time Frame Multi Pair.

Live Statement >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/916084

Best Regards


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Li Er Rong
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Li Er Rong 2021.01.29 04:58 
 

Hello, how do I use this ea I should run in what cycle, what parameters to use, what currency to run

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