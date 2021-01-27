Bintang aBOSS Multi EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 10 February 2021
- Activations: 5
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Bintang aBOSS version is Reversal EA for Trade Multi Pair .
- No Martingle, No Grid and No Hedging
- Instan Open Order .
- Fixed Take Profit and Auto Stop Loss
- Auto Trailing Stop
- News Filter
- Auto Lot and Fixed Lot
Ruler Open Order same Indicator Bintang Binary R2 version with filter reversal
Multi Pair Not For Backtest
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755
Work on All Time Frame Multi Pair.
Live Statement >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/916084
Best Regards
Hello, how do I use this ea I should run in what cycle, what parameters to use, what currency to run