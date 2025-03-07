LIVE SIGNALS : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2298097

Bitcoin Bonosu AI – High-Speed Scalping EA for Maximum Profit on BTCUSD

Bitcoin Bonosu AI is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) for MT5, designed to execute high-frequency scalping strategies on the BTCUSD pair. Utilizing an advanced AI-driven algorithm, this EA analyzes market movements in real-time and executes trades with lightning-fast precision, capturing profit opportunities within seconds to minutes.

Key Features:

✅ High-Precision Scalping – Fast entry and exit with accurate calculations based on live market conditions.

✅ AI-Powered Decision Making – Uses real-time data analysis to enhance trade accuracy.

✅ Low Drawdown & Risk Management – Equipped with automatic stop-loss and trailing stop to minimize risk.

✅ Optimized for BTCUSD – Specifically designed for Bitcoin’s volatility, ensuring ultra-fast execution and tailored strategies.

✅ Auto Lot Management – Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance for optimal profit and risk control.

✅ 24/7 Non-Stop Trading – The EA operates around the clock, capturing opportunities at all times, day and night.

✅ Fully Automated & Emotion-Free – No manual intervention needed; the EA trades independently with an optimized strategy.

Bitcoin Bonosu AI is the ultimate solution for traders seeking fast profits with an aggressive yet secure scalping strategy, specially built for BTCUSD. Maximize your Bitcoin trading potential today! 🚀💰

Working for :

Pair : BTCUSD Time Frame = H1 Broker recomended : low spread (spread + commision <2000), Lower spread better results, Paltform MT5 No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage and no averaging Default trading Monday - Friday. can trade Saturday-Sunday with filter turn to FALSE. No need avoid news. Can trade with low capital and high leverage is better.







