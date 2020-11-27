Arrow Indicator Trade EA

3.67

Arrow Indicator Trade EA is an Expert Adviser who trades based on custom indicators. When the indicator shows an arrow up, EA will enter into an OP BUY order. Likewise, when the indicator shows an arrow down, EA will make an OP SELL entry. Features: 1. Stop Loss and Manual and Auto TP based on the ATR indicator. 2. Auto Lot and Fixed Lot. 3. Close By Loss and Close By Profit features. 4. Target Profit Balance and Minimum Stop Balance 5. Easy to use. EA does not generate its own signals but generates signals from the indicators that the trade wants to use. To use it just by inputting: 1. "Indicator Name" 2. "Buffer Number" setting (To find out the Buffer number, please add an indicator to the chart then on the color tab menu, see the buffer number) 3. Fill in the Buffer number for Buy and the Buffer number for Sell. Why do you need Arrow Indicator Trade EA? Because there is only code that works well on indicators but doesn't work well on EA. Hopefully it will help you auto trade your Favorite Indicator without having to wait long in front of the chart. Best Regards


Reviews 6
SevenWt
16
SevenWt 2024.07.04 12:20 
 

The Expert Advisor works, but needs improvements, the author promised, but... We are waiting... There are paid analogs, this one is free, which is good....

krampe87
56
krampe87 2025.03.14 16:07 
 

Very good adviser - many thanks to the author. One drawback - in the adviser you can use only one indicator. It would be great if there was an opportunity to use signals of several more indicators, establishing their interrelation. But even in spite of this, the adviser is wonderful and the great idea underlying its creation.

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fimbulvetr0601
95
fimbulvetr0601 2025.08.27 12:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2025.05.18 07:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

krampe87
56
krampe87 2025.03.14 16:07 
 

Very good adviser - many thanks to the author. One drawback - in the adviser you can use only one indicator. It would be great if there was an opportunity to use signals of several more indicators, establishing their interrelation. But even in spite of this, the adviser is wonderful and the great idea underlying its creation.

SevenWt
16
SevenWt 2024.07.04 12:20 
 

The Expert Advisor works, but needs improvements, the author promised, but... We are waiting... There are paid analogs, this one is free, which is good....

ND Doyagee Doyagee
241
ND Doyagee Doyagee 2023.02.16 11:52 
 

never buy

maselu
19
maselu 2021.07.02 18:44 
 

The ea Not works. Could You give more informatIon ? Thanks

Anthonius Soruh
9169
Reply from developer Anthonius Soruh 2023.02.14 13:26
Work when your custom indicator give signals
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