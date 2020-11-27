Arrow Indicator Trade EA is an Expert Adviser who trades based on custom indicators. When the indicator shows an arrow up, EA will enter into an OP BUY order. Likewise, when the indicator shows an arrow down, EA will make an OP SELL entry. Features: 1. Stop Loss and Manual and Auto TP based on the ATR indicator. 2. Auto Lot and Fixed Lot. 3. Close By Loss and Close By Profit features. 4. Target Profit Balance and Minimum Stop Balance 5. Easy to use. EA does not generate its own signals but generates signals from the indicators that the trade wants to use. To use it just by inputting: 1. "Indicator Name" 2. "Buffer Number" setting (To find out the Buffer number, please add an indicator to the chart then on the color tab menu, see the buffer number) 3. Fill in the Buffer number for Buy and the Buffer number for Sell. Why do you need Arrow Indicator Trade EA? Because there is only code that works well on indicators but doesn't work well on EA. Hopefully it will help you auto trade your Favorite Indicator without having to wait long in front of the chart. Best Regards



