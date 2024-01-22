Tatino Super Signals

Tatino Super Signals is Non Repaint Indicator for Binary Option trading and Forex trading.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes.
  • Currency pairs: All Pairs
  • Account type: All Type
  • Broker time: Any
  • Brokers : Alls
  • Binary Trading : Expired 1 Candle
  • Buffer Buy=1, Sell=0, Entry Next Candle
  • Recommended Forex trading stop loss : 15 pips
  • Recommended  Forex tradingTake profit levels : 15 pips

Specifications:

  1. Does not repaint 
  2. Panel for calculate Winrate for Binary and Forex
  3. Multi Pair
  4. Multi Time Frame
  5. No Repaint 
  6. No Delay
  7. Alerts
  8. Experiane 9 years

 Contact 

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message or telegram https://t.me/realTatino





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AriMax   – AI-Powered Trading Robot AriMax is a cutting-edge AI-powered trading robot designed to help traders maximize profits while minimizing risk. Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time market analysis, AriMax identifies high-probability trade opportunities with precision and speed. Key Features:     AI-Driven Market Analysis   – Analyzes market trends and patterns to make data-driven trading decisions.     Automated Execution   – Places trades seamlessly with optimiz
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