Tatino Super Signals
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 22 January 2024
- Activations: 7
Tatino Super Signals is Non Repaint Indicator for Binary Option trading and Forex trading.
Recommendations:
- Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes.
- Currency pairs: All Pairs
- Account type: All Type
- Broker time: Any
- Brokers : Alls
- Binary Trading : Expired 1 Candle
- Buffer Buy=1, Sell=0, Entry Next Candle
- Recommended Forex trading stop loss : 15 pips
- Recommended Forex tradingTake profit levels : 15 pips
Specifications:
- Does not repaint
- Panel for calculate Winrate for Binary and Forex
- Multi Pair
- Multi Time Frame
- No Repaint
- No Delay
- Alerts
- Experiane 9 years
Contact
If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message or telegram https://t.me/realTatino