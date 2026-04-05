Bonosu Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.29
- Activations: 5
Bonosu Pro is Binary Option Indicator
- Generates a signal only 0 - 2 signals / pair daily.
- works on all pairs.
- Time Frame only M1 recommended expaired is 5 Minutes.
- Default setting GMT Offset = GMT +3 can be adjusted manually.
- Can be used for automated trading using platforms such as MT2 trading.
- Backtest menu
- Highly Winrate history tester
- No Delay
- No Repaint
Similiar product Bintang Binary R2 Indicator
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755