Hope It is a trading system that uses a double algorithm to operate.

Hope detects an entry point, if the price goes in your favor initiates an aggressive trend following algorithm.

If the price goes against the trend, use a hedging algorithm without increasing lotage, this algorithm manages to recover the loss without the need to increase the margin beyond what is reasonable.





You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:



Magic Number: Magic Number of the EA. Manual_Lot: Initial Lot of the Algorithm. (The recommended initial lot is twice the minimum lot of the value to be traded).

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.



------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message



Try the FREE demo now



