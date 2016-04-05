The king tut
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
KING TUT v1.0
Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Available for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Overview
KING TUT v1.0 is an Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on selective, high-quality trade entries rather than frequent market activity. Positions are opened only when predefined conditions for trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure are simultaneously satisfied. Periods without trades are normal and reflect the strategy design.
Trading Logic
• EMA trend confirmation
• Momentum validation
• ATR volatility filtering
• Swing structure analysis
• Dynamic stop-loss placement
• ATR-based trailing stop
• Risk percentage money management
Risk Management
• Automatic position sizing
• Dynamic stop loss
• ATR trailing stop
• Spread protection
• Free margin verification
• Trading session filter
The strategy does not use Grid Trading, Martingale, Averaging Down, Recovery Systems, or Lot Multiplication.
Trading Features
• EMA trend engine
• ATR volatility filter
• Swing-based stop loss
• ATR trailing stop
• Trend confirmation
• Selective trade execution
Requirements
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread
Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000
Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000+
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
VPS Recommended
Trading Philosophy
The EA waits until all predefined market conditions are confirmed before opening a position. Long periods without trades are part of the strategy design.
Backtesting
Historical testing was performed using real tick data. Results may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data.
Compatibility
MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 4 version available separately.
Risk Disclosure
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.