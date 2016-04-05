Envelopev1
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
1 hour EurUsd Strategy - tested over 16yrs
Trading Logic:
- Entry Condition:
- The EA opens a long position when the Momentum Indicator crosses the Level line downward.
- Momentum: A popular indicator that measures the speed or strength of price movements. When the momentum crosses the level line downward, it typically indicates a slowing of upward price movements and could suggest an impending change in market direction, signaling an opportunity to enter a long position before the price starts rising again.
- Exit Condition:
- The EA closes a long position when the Envelopes Indicator conditions are met, specifically when the bar opens below the Lower Band after opening above it.
- Envelopes Indicator: This tool helps identify overbought or oversold market conditions by plotting bands around a moving average. When the price moves below the lower band after opening above it, it signals a potential market reversal or that the price has reached a level where it may rebound, making it a suitable time to exit a long position.