Envelopev1

1 hour EurUsd Strategy - tested over 16yrs


Trading Logic:  

  1. Entry Condition:
  • The EA opens a long position when the Momentum Indicator crosses the Level line downward.
  • Momentum: A popular indicator that measures the speed or strength of price movements. When the momentum crosses the level line downward, it typically indicates a slowing of upward price movements and could suggest an impending change in market direction, signaling an opportunity to enter a long position before the price starts rising again.
  1. Exit Condition:
  • The EA closes a long position when the Envelopes Indicator conditions are met, specifically when the bar opens below the Lower Band after opening above it.
  • Envelopes Indicator: This tool helps identify overbought or oversold market conditions by plotting bands around a moving average. When the price moves below the lower band after opening above it, it signals a potential market reversal or that the price has reached a level where it may rebound, making it a suitable time to exit a long position.


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