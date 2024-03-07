Gold Trend EA

This EA is particularly suitable for trend phases. Four positions (manually adjustable) are opened with different TPs and fixed SL. Once the first TP level is reached and the position is closed, the SL for the remaining positions is adjusted to breakeven. The last position is only closed when a counter-signal is triggered. This makes it possible to participate in long trend phases.

- No Martingale
- No grid system
- Each trade is hedged with a SL
- Trades can also be initiated manually
- The EA is also suitable for Bitcoin, BTC/USD, or other assets with appropriate settings


Setfile H2:
https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/114099/comments/page25#comment_60039782


Check out my Trend Reversal EA: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/113339

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dano699
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Thank you :)
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i send you via chat
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