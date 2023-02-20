WaveTrend WT

An oscillator that shows price changes and identifies areas of overbought and oversold. It can also show trend reversal points.

WaveTrend Oscillator is a port of a famous TS /MT indicator.

When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (solid line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal.

Good luck.