WaveTrend WT

An oscillator that shows price changes and identifies areas of overbought and oversold. It can also show trend reversal points.

WaveTrend Oscillator is a port of a famous TS /MT indicator.

When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (solid line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal.

Good luck.

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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Optimized Trend Tracker OTT is an indicator that provides traders to find an existing trend or in another words to ser which side of the current trend we are on. We are under the effect of the uptrend in cases where the prices are above OTT , under the influence of a downward trend, when prices are below OTT it is possible to say that we are. The first parameter in the OTT indicator set by the two parameters is the period/length. OTT will be much sensitive to trend movements if it is sma
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Murrey Math Lines The concept of this technical analysis system was developed by T. Henning Murrey in 1995 and described in The Murrey Math Trading System; For All Markets. The main concept here is that all markets behave in the same manner based upon the observations made by W.D. Gann. To date, the Murrey Math Line X it is one the most popular methods of Forex analysis and trading. Formula The Murrey Math Line X is calculated with the help of price movement segment, which, in accordance to Gan
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Erol Mutlu
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Indicator Sequential Through a multi-phase price comparative process consisting of the Setup and Countdown indicators, the Sequential indicator analyzes otherwise incongruent price data to provide insight into the strength or weakness of the market’s trend and its likelihood of reversing The Mechanics of Sequential We have the market's number The majority of the DeMARK Indicators are designed to anticipate price exhaustion as opposed to following the trend. Identifying likely inflection points
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