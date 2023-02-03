AwS mario magic number
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 February 2023
- Activations: 5
AWS VERSION FOR Mario31415927 whit magic number modify
AwS Algorithm whit Stocastic: It is a algorithm system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market.
The system detects the important points and operates the trend o the pulback, you chosse the direction
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Principal Input:
WAY: Select the direccion of your trade in Market;
Right : Init the pullback direccion and turn the market to your range.
Left : Init the trend direccion, and go out of the range to the new limit of the market.
Sl: Stop loss in Pip.
Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.
Autolot: Lot automatic.
Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.
Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.
Kperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %K line calculation.
Dperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %D line calculation.
Slowing STOC: Slowing value.
Ma method STOC: Type of averaging. Can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values.
Price field STOC: Parameter of price selection for calculations. Can be one of the ENUM_STO_PRICE values.
Limit Up: Value of limit UPPER to the entry in Stochastic.
Limit Down: Value of limit LOWER to the entry in Stochastic.
TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.
Bin noch am Testen. Soweit sehr gut.