ImOnRange

  • Experts
  • Fabrizio Pierantoni
    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    • Finance Broker at  BFF Banking Group
    • Italy
    • 1342
    Hi to all.
    I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
    Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
    I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
  • Version: 1.60
  • Updated: 14 March 2023
  • Activations: 5
I'mOnRange EA.

This Expert Advisor analyzes the current trend of the reference pair through the last 'n' bars.
If the price is within this range, depending on the input received from moving average, the pair is bought / sold.
Two recovery techniques are included, one based on Martinale and one on Hedging which are activated automatically when there is a change in trend.
Just enter the desired $ amount for each trade and the system tries to get it.
This Ea can be used for all currency pairs, with the basic parameters it is optimized for eur / usd and usd / jpy H1 Timeframe.
The amount of the basic lots must be adjusted to your capital.( 1000 $ ---- lots 0.01)

The following parameters can be set:

- Magic Number Id: unique number of the expert advisor.

- Stop Loss in pips: safety stop loss.

- Desired Gain: Desired current money amount for each trade .

- Period of SMA: period of the reference simple moving average.

- TimeFrame of SMA: timeframe of the reference simple moving average

- Bar Shift of SMA: Reference bar to consider

------------------------------- Money Management ----------------------------------

- Amount of lots: base number of lots.

- Martingale distance order: Minimum distance between trade

-------------------------------- Fliter ----------------------------------------------------

- SpreadFilter: enable or disable the spread filter.

- Max Spread value: maximum value of the spread to enable the trade.


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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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