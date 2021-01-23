I'mOnRange EA.





This Expert Advisor analyzes the current trend of the reference pair through the last 'n' bars.

If the price is within this range, depending on the input received from moving average, the pair is bought / sold.

Two recovery techniques are included, one based on Martinale and one on Hedging which are activated automatically when there is a change in trend.

Just enter the desired $ amount for each trade and the system tries to get it.

This Ea can be used for all currency pairs, with the basic parameters it is optimized for eur / usd and usd / jpy H1 Timeframe.

The amount of the basic lots must be adjusted to your capital.( 1000 $ ---- lots 0.01)

The following parameters can be set:

- Magic Number Id: unique number of the expert advisor.

- Stop Loss in pips: safety stop loss.

- Desired Gain: Desired current money amount for each trade .

- Period of SMA: period of the reference simple moving average.

- TimeFrame of SMA: timeframe of the reference simple moving average

- Bar Shift of SMA: Reference bar to consider

------------------------------- Money Management ----------------------------------

- Amount of lots: base number of lots. - Martingale distance order: Minimum distance between trade

-------------------------------- Fliter ----------------------------------------------------

- SpreadFilter: enable or disable the spread filter.

- Max Spread value: maximum value of the spread to enable the trade.



