ImOnRange
- Experts
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Fabrizio PierantoniHi to all.
I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 14 March 2023
- Activations: 5
- Magic Number Id: unique number of the expert advisor.
- Stop Loss in pips: safety stop loss.
- Desired Gain: Desired current money amount for each trade .
- Period of SMA: period of the reference simple moving average.
- TimeFrame of SMA: timeframe of the reference simple moving average
- Bar Shift of SMA: Reference bar to consider
- Amount of lots: base number of lots.
- Martingale distance order: Minimum distance between trade
- SpreadFilter: enable or disable the spread filter.
- Max Spread value: maximum value of the spread to enable the trade.