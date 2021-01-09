SurfingTrend

  • Experts
  • Fabrizio Pierantoni
    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    • Finance Broker at  BFF Banking Group
    • Italy
    • 1342
    Hi to all.
    I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
    Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
    I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
  • Version: 3.1
  • Updated: 11 March 2023
  • Activations: 5


 
This expert advisor is optimized for the EUR/USD H1 TIMEFRAME forex value.
Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert.
When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair.


The reference timeframe is relative to H1, so check that the window chart where the expert advisor is launched is set for this period.

Below you will see the result of the strategy tester based on the initial configuration parameters of the variables, as you can see the long-term system gives constant winning results with a very low drawdown. I recommend testing the system by downloading the demo version and using your broker's history.

I have been using this system myself for many years and until now it has given excellent results.

The functions of the input parameters are described below.

  • MagicNumber : Expert advisor unique identification number.
  • StopLoss  : Money loss protection in pips.     
  • TakeProfit : Desired cash gain in pips.
  • Lots : Number of lots you want to buy / sell.
  • Autolot : Enables or disables the mode of assigning the lots to be traded.
  • AutolotRisk : Percentage risk referred to the balance for assigning the value of the lots to be traded. (When the autolot function is enabled, the value   entered in the "lots" field is not taken into consideration!).
  • SpreadFilter : Enable or disable the spread filter.
  • MaxSpread : Maximum value of the spread allowed for the execution of market orders. the number of digits depends on your broker and can be found   in the "market view" box on the MT4 platform.

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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SurfingTrendLight
Fabrizio Pierantoni
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Free Version.  This expert advisor is optimized for the USD/JPY forex value,It can be used for any forex currency by setting the values listed below. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this
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One Shoot
Fabrizio Pierantoni
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One Shoot Expert Advisor. This expert advisor was designed specifically for the USD / JPY Forex market. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this reason the platform must always be connected to
ImOnRange
Fabrizio Pierantoni
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I'mOnRange EA. This Expert Advisor analyzes the current trend of the reference pair through the last 'n' bars. If the price is within this range, depending on the input received from moving average, the pair is bought / sold. Two recovery techniques are included, one based on Martinale and one on Hedging which are activated automatically when there is a change in trend. Just enter the desired $ amount for each trade and the system tries to get it. This Ea can be used for all currency pairs, wi
CoolasIce
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CoolAsIce Expert Advisor. Version: 1.00 date: 09/03/2023 Author: Pierantoni fabrizio Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages. The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain. The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on an M15 or H1 timebase. The following parameters can be set: - Magic Number Id: unique number of the e
Oilforrent
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OilForRent Expert Advisor. Version: 1.00 date: 14/04/2023 Author: Pierantoni Fabrizio Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages and RSI signal. The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain. Automatic Stop Loss is used to escape from High Drawdown. The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on  H1 timebase. The following
Survive
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Forceoil
Fabrizio Pierantoni
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Force Oil expert Advisor. Tested algorithm for wti trading, optimized for H1 timeframe. Vps recommended. The algorithm detects changes detected on the symbol and carries out the buy/sell operation. The market exit can take place with stop loss (normally it has a value of 0) or via algorithm when the movement tends to stabilize. It does not require further optimization. Happy Trading. 
PundFirst
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Pound First Expert advisor. 3 moving averages combined with a MACD oscillator to try to intercept the short-term signal reversal. The expert advisor was designed for the GBP/USD pair on Timeframe H4. Exiting the position occurs automatically or by setting a stop loss (optional). No further optimizations are necessary . VPS service recommended. Happy Trading.
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