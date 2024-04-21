Forceoil
- Experts
-
Fabrizio PierantoniHi to all.
I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Force Oil expert Advisor.
Tested algorithm for wti trading, optimized for H1 timeframe.
Vps recommended.
The algorithm detects changes detected on the symbol and carries out the buy/sell operation.
The market exit can take place with stop loss (normally it has a value of 0) or via algorithm when the movement tends to stabilize.
It does not require further optimization.
Happy Trading.