Forceoil

  • Experts
  • Fabrizio Pierantoni
    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    • Finance Broker at  BFF Banking Group
    • Italy
    • 1342
    Hi to all.
    I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
    Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
    I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Force Oil expert Advisor.

Tested algorithm for wti trading, optimized for H1 timeframe.
Vps recommended.

The algorithm detects changes detected on the symbol and carries out the buy/sell operation.
The market exit can take place with stop loss (normally it has a value of 0) or via algorithm when the movement tends to stabilize.

It does not require further optimization.


Happy Trading. 
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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SurfingTrendLight
Fabrizio Pierantoni
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Free Version.  This expert advisor is optimized for the USD/JPY forex value,It can be used for any forex currency by setting the values listed below. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this
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One Shoot
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One Shoot Expert Advisor. This expert advisor was designed specifically for the USD / JPY Forex market. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this reason the platform must always be connected to
SurfingTrend
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
This expert advisor is optimized for the EUR/USD H1 TIMEFRAME forex value. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. The reference timeframe is relative to H1, so check that the window chart where the expert advisor is launched is set for this period. Below you will see the result of the strategy tester based on the initial con
ImOnRange
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
I'mOnRange EA. This Expert Advisor analyzes the current trend of the reference pair through the last 'n' bars. If the price is within this range, depending on the input received from moving average, the pair is bought / sold. Two recovery techniques are included, one based on Martinale and one on Hedging which are activated automatically when there is a change in trend. Just enter the desired $ amount for each trade and the system tries to get it. This Ea can be used for all currency pairs, wi
CoolasIce
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
CoolAsIce Expert Advisor. Version: 1.00 date: 09/03/2023 Author: Pierantoni fabrizio Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages. The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain. The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on an M15 or H1 timebase. The following parameters can be set: - Magic Number Id: unique number of the e
Oilforrent
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Experts
OilForRent Expert Advisor. Version: 1.00 date: 14/04/2023 Author: Pierantoni Fabrizio Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages and RSI signal. The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain. Automatic Stop Loss is used to escape from High Drawdown. The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on  H1 timebase. The following
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
PundFirst
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Pound First Expert advisor. 3 moving averages combined with a MACD oscillator to try to intercept the short-term signal reversal. The expert advisor was designed for the GBP/USD pair on Timeframe H4. Exiting the position occurs automatically or by setting a stop loss (optional). No further optimizations are necessary . VPS service recommended. Happy Trading.
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